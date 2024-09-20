Aldo and WBNA star Diamond DeShields have teamed up to launch an exciting new collection.
The footwear brand tapped the former All-Star, a guard for the Chicago Sky, to release the retailer's first-ever women's shoe collection in extended sizes.
The stylish mashup of styles are a selection of DeShields' favorites from the Aldo Fall '24 women's line, and now extend from size 11 up to size 13.
DeShields opened up in press release about how she adores Aldo's dedication to extended sizing and inclusivity in the footwear industry as it reflects today's diverse fashion needs.
"I remember when I was younger and all I wanted was to be able to wear the same shoes that my friends were all buying for homecoming, but they never came in my size," said DeShields. "This collaboration is a dream come true for me (and my younger self), and I feel so lucky to be working with a brand that is helping to bring fashion as a means of self-expression to an even broader audience."
The ALDO x Diamond DeShields collection features 12 styles and colorways including several picks seen on DeShields throughout the brand's campaign imagery.
Among those styles are the JOSITA black croco kitten heel sling backs, the silver metallic STESSY stilettos and the MAYBELLIE black studded boot, all of which were selected as a representation of DeShield's style on and off the court.
"Collaborating with Diamond DeShields to launch our first-ever extended size range for women has celebrated inclusivity and diversity, which are core to ALDO's values," Amanda Amar, Aldo's vice president of global brand strategy, social media and PR, said in a statement.
She continued, "Diamond's journey from undergoing spinal surgery during her WNBA career to winning championships showcases her incredible resilience and strength, qualities that inspire us all. We're beyond excited to be able to expand our audience even further and make fashion even more accessible."
The WBNA star underwent spinal surgery in 2020 to remove a rare tumor, facing the possibility of paralysis at the time. Through her dedication to rehabilitation, she fully regained her strength and on-court abilities, which later resulted in her being able to play a key role in leading her team to its 2021 championship win.
Just ahead, you can see and shop the extended sizing collection. It's loaded up with amazing picks that are perfect for everything from casual outings to dressier special occasions.
