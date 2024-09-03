Halloween is just around the corner, so make sure your little ones are ready to trick or treat with the perfect costume.
As mentioned in the "Good Morning America" adult Halloween costume roundup, popular themes for everyone this year will draw largely on pop culture and characters from new movies like "Despicable Me 4" and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," both of which offer a plethora of fun character options to dress up as this year.
"Bluey" costumes will also remain popular, as well as adorable classic options like a Pottery Barn Kids plush alien suit for babies and the Disney Store's Sally costume from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" -- a seasonal must-watch for the whole family.
And of course, specialized retailers like Spirit Halloween and HalloweenCostumes.com have a nearly endless array of looks to peruse, so your child has plenty to choose from this year.
Keep reading to shop these great costumes and more, and check back as we continue adding to this list through Oct. 31!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Baby and toddler costumes
Girl's Disney and Pixar "Inside Out" Toddler Disgust Costume
- $49.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com
Infant Pink Vampire Bat Costume with Wings, One-Piece Hooded Bat Costume for Babies
- $29.99
- Amazon
Big kid and tween costumes
Gothic Deetz Costume Dress for Girls
- $39.99 to $49.99
- HalloweenCostumes.com