Spirit Halloween is open for the 2024 season!
The Halloween superstore's flagship location opened Aug. 1 in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, and other stores around the country are expected to roll out their own openings in the coming weeks.
Spirit's main theme for Halloween 2024 is "Welcome to the Carnevil," a fun take on carnival-themed animatronics, costumes and other products as showcased in the store's main walk-through.
Evil bears roll back and forth on circus balls, Art the Clown from "Terrifier" stands ready at a gaming booth, Emily and Victor from "The Corpse Bride" hold court and even speak to one another -- the fun extends throughout this in-store setup showcasing this year's latest animatronics.
A rep for Spirit Halloween told "Good Morning America" the company is focused on fun this year, attempting to create creepy but lighthearted good times for Halloween fans everywhere.
You'll see this effort throughout the trending items, most notably in this year's crop of animatronics, decor and more.
Other retailers are also getting in on the action with giant skeletons and scarecrows taking over while cute dogs, creepy librarians and countless other characters are ready to haunt your home.
To help you get in the Halloween spirit, we've selected several of the newest and most notable creations that are up for grabs now.
