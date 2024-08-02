If you're as excited about fall fashion as we are, H&M's Fall Forward Event comes at the perfect time.
H&M is offering up to 50% off almost everything on its site from new pre-fall arrivals to summertime staples you'll need for any last-minute warm-weather vacation plans.
For example, find ruffled tops and dresses at discounted prices as well as cashmere sweaters and cable knit cardigans.
There are also back-to-school styles for kids, home finds and more. Check out our picks below!
H&M women's clothing on sale
Linen-blend Shirt
Linen shirts are a summer essential: Style with denim, wear over a bathing suit or tuck into a tailored pant.
- $13.99
- $19.99
- H&M
Curvy Fit Wide Regular Jeans
We love a white jean in the summer (and year round!).
- $19.99
- $44.99
- H&M
Button-Front Tank Top
A work-appropriate top you can style from the office to dinner.
- $25.49
- $29.99
- H&M
Flounced Tie-Neck Blouse
Fans of Daisy Edgar-Jones' recent press-tour style may love this flounced blouse for an effortless boho look.
- $63.49
- $74.99
- H&M
Wide-leg Pants
These wide-leg pants are a great option for the office. Style with a T-shirt for a more casual look or with a sweater in the fall.
- $29.49
- $34.99
- H&M
H&M men's clothing on sale
Regular Fit Sweatpants
A comfortable pair of sweatpants for everything from traveling to lounging at home.
- $11.99
- $19.99
- H&M
5-pack Regular Fit T-shirts
Refresh your T-shirt stash with a new five-pack from H&M.
- $29.49
- $34.99
- H&M
Slim Fit Linen Suit Pants
A linen suit pant is ideal for an outdoor summer wedding.
- $32.49
- $49.99
- H&M
H&M accessories on sale
Ballet Flats
Style ballet flats with everything from denim Bermuda shorts to maxi skirts and trousers.
- $11.99
- $19.99
- H&M
Sandals
Pack these sandals (available in brown and black) for your upcoming vacation.
- $21.99
- $31.99
- H&M
Mary Jane Flats
These on-trend Mary Jane flats are available in three colors.
- $16.99
- $19.99
- H&M
Knee-high Cowboy Boots
We're sure these knee-high cowboy boots will be put to work with your fall wardrobe.
- $63.49
- $74.99
- H&M
H&M kids' clothing on sale
Ladybug Dress
This adorable bow-print dress has a 4.9 rating and more than 1,900 reviews.
- $2.99
- $4.99
- H&M
3-pack Denim Jeggings
Head back to school with a set of three denim jeggings, now under $20.
- $17.99
- $29.99
- H&M
Sweatshirt
This polka-dot sweatshirt is made with a cotton-blend fabric "with a soft, brushed inside."
- $8.49
- $9.99
- H&M
Extra-soft Joggers
These comfy kids' joggers come in seven colors to best suit their style.
- $8.49
- $9.99
- H&M
Cotton Jersey Rugby Shirt
This rugby shirt is available in sizes for ages 8 to 14 and up.
- $20.99
- $24.99
- H&M
H&M home sale
Storage Basket with Lid
Hide clutter in this storage basket, perfect for any room in your home.
- $19.99
- $39.99
- H&M
Outdoor Cushion Cover
Refresh your outdoor space with new outdoor cushion covers. These are available in multiple colors.
- $4.99
- $9.99
- H&M
Plaid Flatweave Runner Rug
H&M suggests this plaid cotton runner "for a harmonious, balanced atmosphere."
- $25.49
- $29.99
- H&M