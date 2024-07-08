Maxi dresses are one thing we can rely on all summer: They're versatile, comfortable and can be worn multiple ways.
We're rounding up some of our favorite casual and formal maxi dresses of the moment, from a lilac J.Crew slip to a crochet-style Abercrombie & Fitch dress and more.
There's also a pleated maxi dress from H&M we think you can dress up or down and a discounted Mango maxi fit for a summer bride.
Continue below to shop our picks!
Casual maxi dresses
Tiered Strappy Dress
This tiered maxi dress from H&M is available in three colors: light blue, black and a lemon print.
- $39.99
- H&M
Pleated Jersey Dress
Style this pleated maxi with brown or black flat sandals and gold jewelry.
- $59.99
- H&M
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
The bestselling SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress has 4.8 stars and more than 3,900 reviews. It's available to shop in 12 colors and in sizes XXS to 4X.
- $80
- SKIMS
Delilah Linen Dress
This 100% linen dress has back smocking and a halter neckline.
- $278
- Reformation
Strapless Tie-Back Maxi Dress
A go-to for summer date nights.
- $20.99
- $34.99
- Forever 21
Crochet-Style Maxi Dress
Wear this crochet-style maxi dress from the beach to dinner.
- $66.30
- $130
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Esme Maxi Dress
This Petal & Pup sleeveless maxi dress features a round neckline, open back and contrast trim details.
- $99
- Petal & Pup
Washable Stretch Silk Tiered Maxi Dress
Quince's washable stretch silk maxi dress comes in six colors, including this rich fudge hue. Style it with gold bangles and strappy sandals for an elevated day-to-night look.
- $129.90
- Quince
Polka Dot Shirred Maxi Dress
Don't let the summer pass without wearing a cute polka dot maxi like this one from Eloquii.
- $59
- $119.95
- Eloquii
Fringe Sweater Dress
The perfect bachelorette dress for a bride.
- $90.96
- $129.95
- Eloquii
Formal maxi dresses
Metallic detail dress
This white maxi dress with gold metallic details could be a great fit for a bridal occasion.
- $99.99
- $199.99
- Mango
Lota Halter Maxi Dress
Dress this up with pointed heels or strappy sandals and a statement earring.
- $69.95
- Dynamite
Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress
This Abercrombie plunge maxi dress is perfect for a summer wedding.
- $110.50
- $130
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Mila Mae Abstract Floral Maxi Dress
A fun, summery dress to add to your wardrobe this season.
- $89
- Nordstrom
Aurelia Viscose-Hemp Maxi Dress
This chic maxi dress is a Banana Republic bestseller. It's made with "a warm-weather ready fabric" with "cape-like construction."
- $278
- Banana Republic
Oren Silk Dress
Reformation's Oren Silk Dress comes in three colors: Navy, Macadamia and Lipstick. It comes with a separate matching neck scarf that creates an ultra-elegant look.
- $328
- Reformation
Anna October X J.Crew V-neck slip dress in luster crepe
J.Crew's maxi slip is the ultimate formal vacation look. Pair this lilac dress with either gold or silver jewelry.
- $268
- J.Crew
Off The Shoulder Long Sleeve Dress
Style this red dress from summer to fall with silver jewelry and your favorite dancing shoes.
- $65.97
- $109.95
- Eloquii