While it never really went away, leopard print is popping up all over for fall, cementing its status as a perennial fave that never truly goes out of style.
This season, the classic print is being reimagined across a variety of silhouettes — making it more versatile and easy to pair with many outfits.
Everyone from highly acclaimed fashionistas such as Rihanna and Heidi Klum as well as A-list stars like Sabrina Carpenter on W Magazine's Fall Fashion issue have been seen rocking the wild print.
The beloved wild print, known for generally being a maximalist pick, has also made its way into street style looks, doubling as a neutral that can be paired in so many subtle (or not so subtle) ways.
How to style leopard print
Whether you're going for a head-to-toe look or just adding a pop of the animal pattern to your ensemble, there are endless way to pull it all together.
Muted tones: For a more understated feel, try leopard prints in deeper, less traditional colors. This season, lots of designers and retailers have muted colorways that make the print easier to wear in a number ways---casual, professional and more.
Statement outerwear:
You can easily upgrade a simple outfit with a leopard print jacket or coat. Easily pair it over a seamless black dress or even jeans.
Accessories:
If you're not completely ready to take a walk on the wild side, try easing your way into the trend with a leopard print handbag, earrings or shoes.
If you're ready to let your inner fashion wildcat shine, scroll ahead to see and shop some amazing leopard print pieces that are sure to elevate your fall wardrobe for the upcoming season... and possible forever.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.