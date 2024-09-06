Fall fashion is on the horizon, and some of Disney's most beloved characters are already showing off new seasonal looks.
On Tuesday, Disneyland shared an Instagram post showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as Chip, Dale and Pluto, in new outfits they will be wearing this fall while visiting with guests at Storytellers Cafe in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
"[Mickey Mouse] and his pals are dressed for sweater weather in their all-new outfits for 'Mickey's Autumn Adventures' at Storytellers Cafe in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 🍁!" the carousel of fun snaps was captioned. "Cozy up for breakfast or brunch - now until November 18th 🍂."
Minnie was photographed wearing a pumpkin-themed look that included a plaid skirt, a brown sweater with pumpkin motifs and a pumpkin-shaped hat with a blue bow to match her blue tights.
Mickey posed in a graphic T-shirt that read "The Grand Apple Orchard" and burnt orange corduroy pants paired with a blue, plaid button-down and a yellow beanie.
Chip and Dale, meanwhile, donned stylish two-toned vests embroidered with their names over matching yellow Henleys, and Pluto donned a mountain-themed scarf with an orange pumpkin nametag.
Fans were quick to chime in on the looks, sharing loving comments beneath the post.
"Minnie back at it again being an absolute fashion ICON," one person wrote.
Another chimed in, writing, "Can we get the merchandise team on making these outfits available for purchase because I want the chip and dale fits so bad."
Hundreds of others echoed those sentiments.
Those wanting an up-close peek at the characters' looks can see them now through Nov. 18 at Storytellers Cafe in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa for the Mickey's Autumn Adventures Breakfast Buffet.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.