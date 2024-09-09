Let's upgrade your fall wardrobe.
We're on the hunt for fall staples, from cardigans and crewneck sweaters to on-trend denim and versatile fall flats. Now, we're adding trousers to our list in all textures, colors and fits for a tailored approach to fall dressing.
Trousers are not one-note workplace pieces: a well-fitting, tailored trouser is a chic date night option and an oversized trouser dressed down with flats or sneakers is an elevated approach to your regular weekend wardrobe.
We're rounding up some of our favorite fall trousers and slacks of the moment, starting at under $50 from brands like H&M and Old Navy. Plus, find splurge-worthy trousers from Spanx and Reformation, among other retailers.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Women's fall trousers under $50
Extra High-Waisted Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Pants
We love this "Cherry Bark" color for fall. Style it with a matching vest or with a grey sweater for a super-cozy vibe.
- $29.99
- $49.99
- Old Navy
Wide-Leg Pants
Shop these H&M wide-leg pants in this herringbone pattern or in one of the other neutral colorways, including black, taupe and dark grey.
- $39.99
- H&M
Plaid Slacks
At under $20, these H&M plaid slacks are a great option for fall. Style with a sweater and ballet flats or dress up with a black belt, a black tank and heels.
- $19.99
- H&M
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Wide Leg Dress Pants
Shop these PRETTYGARDEN trousers on Amazon in one of eight colors, including our favorite for fall: chocolate brown.
- $32.99
- Amazon
Lee Women's Ultra Lux Comfort with Flex Motion Trouser Pant
These flexible dress pants are a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.
- $26.46
- Amazon
Women's fall trousers under $100
Stretch Crepe Pleated Wide Leg Pants
These Quince pleated pants have a 4.5-star rating and over 500 reviews. They are high-waisted with a wide leg and functional side and back pockets. They are available in six colors, including olive, which we loved paired with a green sweater for a monochromatic look.
- $69.90
- Quince
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Wide Leg Pant
These A&F trousers feature a wide leg and an ultra-high rise. The Curve Love fit "features additional room through the hip and thigh for curve-hugging comfort."
- $90
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant
Banana Republic's Italian wool pants have a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette with a double-pleated front. Shop this new pinstripe style or opt for colorways on sale: light grey, camel, black and navy.
- $90 - $170
- $150 - $170
- Banana Republic
Denim trouser in Fiorellas wash
Take advantage of J.Crew's sale and add these denim trousers to your cart.
- $99.39
- $158
- J.Crew
- •
- Use promo code EXTRA
Rome-knit straight pants
These chic straight pants look great styled with a blazer or an oversized sweater.
- $69.99
- Mango
Women's fall trousers under $200
SPANXsmooth PerfectFit Ponte Barrel Leg Pant
You won't regret adding black trousers to your wardrobe. Pair these with heels and a silky top for date night or with a sweater and loafers for a comfortable workplace ensemble.
- $148
- Spanx
Womens Meta Wideleg
Vuori's Meta pants are part of a "collection designed for a life of movement." Elevate your athleisure collection with these anti-odor, moisture-wicking and quick-drying pants.
- $128
- Vuori
The Effortless Pant
These are "softly structured, high-waisted, wide-leg trousers" available in three lengths and multiple colors.
- $148
- Aritzia
Mason Pant
Reformation's Mason pants are "designed to be fitted at the waist with a relaxed fit throughout the hips and thigh."
- $178
- Reformation