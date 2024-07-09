It might be early -- okay very early -- for Halloween decorations to hit the shelves, but as the character Carol Anne Freeling once proclaimed: "They're heeere!"
You may not have heard of Summerween, but true Halloween lovers have seen the rise of this term/celebration that's gained steam on social media over the past several years as retailers drop their creepy collections earlier and earlier, giving shoppers more time to browse, buy and plan for their fall displays.
"When it comes to most social trends, it’s hard to know why one thing resonates and another doesn’t," Valerie Ott, Editorial Director at JOANN told "GMA" in an email, "but our hypothesis for why Summerween has really exploded in popularity is that the very word gives people permission to celebrate their favorite season earlier."
Ott said, like what "sweater weather" did for fall and Christmas in July, "Summerween" gives those who love Halloween "the green light to put their pumpkins out, despite the summer temperatures."
Ott was also forthcoming with her ideas on what will be trending, pointing to "skeletons of all kinds and sizes" as a major player, but she mentioned crafters are continuing to create their own ghostly ornaments and tabletop decor while others nab vintage portraits and landscapes so they can paint in their own cute ghouls -- a trend that had a huge TikTok moment last year.
To help you get a head start on these trends and more, we've rounded up plenty of early buys from stores like Grandin Road, JOANN, and Pottery Barn so you can order your favorite pieces before they sell out.
But make sure to check back in the lead-up to the season as we'll be adding in tons of new products as they drop plus quotes from Halloween influencers and crafters, exciting launches from big name stores and plenty more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Tabletop & mantel decor
Twiggy Moonlight Crystal Ball
Crystal balls are commonplace for Halloween, and for good reason! But this unique take on the them makes for a stunning centerpiece in any setup, especially if you're running with a mystical forest theme or something similar.
- $129
- Grandin Road
Skeleton Taper Holder
Set the scene for an All Hallows Eve dinner party with these sophisticated taper holders that add dark ambience to any tablescape. These are well-crafted and meant to last many years so you can build an entire collection of enchanting skeleton serving pieces.
- $59
- Pottery Barn
Skeleton Drink Dispenser
Serve up a blood-colored beverage like red sangria to up the Halloween mood when you're filling this eldritch drink dispenser with seasonal libations.
- $79
- Pottery Barn
Halloween BOO Flip Top Box by Place & Time
You can use this box to store off-season trinkets, help create multiple levels on a shelf to display your tabletop decor or store your Halloween goods in the off season. Choose from five different sizes, each featuring uniquely festive imagery.
- $7.79 - $17.99
- $12.99 - $29.99
- Joann
Soirée Salad Plates, Set of 4
Witches on brooms are iconic Halloween mascots, and now you can enjoy their spine-tingling charm with gorgeous glazed stoneware plates that are perfect for celebrations but sturdy enough for daily use. They're dishwasher safe, microwaveable and the handcrafted quality makes each plate slightly unique from the next.
- $59.95
- Williams Sonoma
5" Halloween Felt Ornament by Place & Time
Felt ornaments started gaining steam last year and they're not going anywhere for Halloween 2024. JOANN is offering them in a ghost, bat or precious little Frankenstein, so grab all three to hang throughout the house or on your Halloween tree.
- $5.99
- $9.99
- JOANN
Illume Witch’s Brew Cauldron Candle
Add rustic beauty to your tabletop arrangement with this luscious warmth thanks to this hand-poured candle containing notes of wicked apple, crushed clove and cedar smoke. Best of all, you're left with a magical vessel after burning that can be used to make a new candle or transformed into a candy or key holder so you can bring it out year after year.
- $48 to $138
- Anthropologie
Creepy & kooky wall decor
15" x 19" Halloween Bat & Skull Framed Art Print by Place & Time
Swapping your wall art for something gothic and eye-catching like this will immediately up the scare factor inside your home, especially if you place it in a focal point such as over a fireplace or in your entryway. Plus, the three-dimensional element adds depth and casts extra shadows for darker vibes.
- $29.99
- $49.99
- JOANN
Ghost Hologram Mirror
It might be early, but this mirror has been making waves in the Halloween community -- particularly on TikTok -- for a while now. It looks like regular, beautiful mirror while turned off, but 480 LED lights create an eerie specter when you turn it on. At $400, it's a Halloween splurge that can double as year-round decor, making the price tag seem more sensible.
- $399
- Pottery Barn
Halloween pillows, throws and more
Doug the Dog Ghost Pillow
Pottery Barn's Gus the Ghost pillow has been popular for several Halloween seasons, but now he has adorable accomponiment in the form of Doug the Dog -- grab Ms. Gus to complete the family.
- $79.50
- Pottery Barn
Theo the Teddy Trick-or-Treating Pillow
Recall your childhood memories of magical Halloween times with this adorable, snuggly plush pillow. Theo the Teddy is sewn from Pottery Barn's super-soft teddy fabric, making him a great companion when it's time to curl up on the couch for a scary movie night.
- $79.50
- Pottery Barn
Beetlejuice Teddy Bear Bundle
In anticipation of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" being released this fall, pick up this adorable take on the ghoulish main character that's perfect for decorating or cozying up to for a re-watch of the original.
- $41.60
- $52
- Build-a-Bear
Tufted Ghost Throw
With its sublte yet adorable ghosts and neutral color scheme, this throw will look great no matter where you drape it for the season.
- $24.99
- TJ Maxx
Outdoor decorations
2.5 Ft Cerberus Three Headed Dog Animatronics
Spirit Halloween's animatronics game is incredible each year, so while we wait for even more announcements in the lead up to their grand opening for the year, snatch up this on-sale Cerberus that will ward off any evil spirits from even thinking about trick-or-treating on your porch.
- $129.99
- $199.99
- Spirit Halloween
Animated Yard Skeleton
If you want an enormous skeleton but haven't snagged the Home Depot version yet, Grandin Road is the place to go. This 8-foot guy is just as creepy as his slightly taller cousin -- but more manageable for smaller yards and porches -- and he has the added benefit of being animated! Motion activation triggers him to terrify passerby with a selection of phrases such as, "Welcome to my home! Watch your step, I wouldn′t want you to break a bone. But if you do, you can borrow one of mine."
- $449
- Grandin Road
Lifesize Wrapped Mummy
Mummies are often forgotten in the panopoloy of Halloween creepsters, but this lifesize delight is all wrapped up and ready to scare the neighbors from the comfort or your porch. It comes in two easy-to-assemble pieces for instant setup so you can pop it up and have your scary sentry on guard in minutes.
- $199
- Grandin Road