First up, the Solar Buddies sunscreen applicator.
Summertime means longer days, more outdoor activities and an ongoing battle against sunburn. As a mom of two energetic kids, I know the importance of applying sunscreen, but it often feels like a wrestling match with squirmy, impatient children.
Since the Centers for Disease Control recommends applying a broad spectrum sunscreen that filters out both UVA and UVB rays and has an SPF of 15 or higher, and reapplying if you stay out in the sun for more than two hours and after swimming, sweating or toweling off, I knew that ensuring my kids stay protected was a non-negotiable.
When I heard about the Solar Buddies sunscreen applicator, a device designed to make sunscreen application easier for kids, I was intrigued. Could this be the solution to our sunscreen struggles?
The Solar Buddies device arrived in a compact, colorful package. It's a small, handheld applicator with a sponge tip and a refillable compartment for sunscreen.
The concept is simple: Fill the compartment with your sunscreen of choice, and the sponge applies an even layer onto the skin.
At first glance, the device seemed user-friendly. The design is straightforward, and the size is perfect for little hands.
Our first test was a sunny field day at my kids' school. I filled the Solar Buddies applicator with our usual sunscreen and handed it to my 8-year-old. He was excited to try it out, and to my surprise, he managed to apply the sunscreen with minimal guidance, and a few touch ups, from me.
The sponge tip spread the lotion evenly, and there were no messy drips or spills. The novelty of the device made the process fun for him, and he applied the sunscreen without too much fussing.
We used the product consistenly for about a month after that first try, and we still use it now that summer is in full swing.
What I loved about the Solar Buddies Sunscreen applicator
- Ease of use: The Solar Buddies device is easy for kids to use, encouraging them to apply sunscreen independently.
- Even application: The sponge tip ensures an even layer of sunscreen, reducing the risk of missed spots.
- Less mess: The device minimizes the mess and hassle often associated with traditional sunscreen application.
- Kid-friendly: The fun, colorful design appeals to children, making the process enjoyable.
Some things to consider when using the Solar Buddies Sunscreen applicator
- Refill frequency: Depending on how much sunscreen you use, you may need to refill the device frequently.
- Cleaning: The sponge tip needs regular cleaning to prevent buildup and maintain hygiene.
- Compatibility: The device works best with lotion-type sunscreens. Thicker creams or sprays may not be suitable.
Final verdict
The Solar Buddies sunscreen applicator has been a game changer for our family. It simplifies the process of applying sunscreen and empowers my kids to take responsibility for their sun protection. It's now a staple in our summer routine.
If you're a parent looking for a more convenient way to keep your kids protected from the sun, the Solar Buddies device is definitely worth a try.
