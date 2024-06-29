When it comes to transforming your backyard barbecue into an unforgettable summer soirée, a little expert advice can go a long way.
"Good Morning America" spoke with Carrie Carrollo, an Architectural Digest contributor, to gather her top tips on creating the perfect outdoor ambiance.
From innovative lighting solutions and curating a stunning bar cart to achieving that picture-perfect patio look, Carrollo shares her secrets to making your barbecue the best in town.
Whether you're a seasoned host or planning your first gathering, these insights will help you elevate your outdoor entertaining game.
Take a look at Carollo's tips below.
Lighting
Lighting, such as string lights, lanterns, candles, or luminaires, can bring a romantic touch to your space. Set the vibe with candles—if you have multiple citronella pillar candles, place them at different points around your patio to create a mosquito-repelling barrier that also provides a glowing ambiance.
Patio updates
The most impactful thing you can do is buy a rug. It completely transforms the look of your outdoor space and makes it much cozier.
Bar cart
You can buy a bar cart or café table at your local furniture store or simply set up a makeshift bar area on an existing bench or table in your garden with a big tray and a handmade sign. Colorful acrylic glasses and cocktail shakers add a touch of whimsy and are outdoor-safe.