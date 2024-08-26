Advent and countdown calendars may have started as a Christmas tradition, but Halloween lovers have adopted the practice with their own versions and created countless fun ways to celebrate each day of October.
Like with their holiday counterparts, Halloween advent calendars can come pre-filled with a variety of miniature candies, toys, riddles and more, letting you skip to the fun part of ripping open each day to find a delightful surprise.
Others calendars are crafted to be filled by you so you can customize each day to contain your family's favorite candies or toys, then simply stash it away for next year to start a memorable autumn tradition.
Regular countdown calendars take a simpler approach, with most (like the precious Mickey Mouse option below) only requiring a simple reset for each October day. The Vermont Christmas Company Store Haunted House Countdown is slightly more interactive and offers a fun riddle or joke to brighten your day as you wait for Halloween.
Whichever option you prefer, we've selected some top picks from each category for you to browse -- keep reading to shop!
Pre-filled Halloween advent calendars with toys & candy
Some come pre-filled with candy and toys, while others offer up a fun countdown via jokes and riddles but one thing is for sure: These ready-to-use advent calendars are a fantastic way to build the Halloween excitement in your home all the way through Oct. 31.
Reusable Halloween advent calendars
Choose your own adventure and build a yearly tradition with a refillable advent calendar that lets you customize the candy or small treats you open each day of the month.
Halloween countdown calendars
If you want to skip the toys and candy, try a more traditional calendar that lets you flip blocks or tear away each day of the month to reveal a fun joke or riddle until you reach All Hallows' Eve.
