It might feel a little early for Halloween decorations to hit the shelves, but as the character Carol Anne Freeling once proclaimed: "They're heeere!"
You may not have heard of Summerween, but true Halloween lovers have seen the rise of this term/celebration that's gained steam on social media over the past several years as retailers drop their creepy collections earlier and earlier, giving shoppers more time to browse, buy and plan for their fall displays.
What is Summerween?
Summerween is a way for those who can't get enough Halloween to incorporate the holiday into the hotter months, as well. Content creators like Jade the Libra have been using the phrase for years now, but 2024 has seen the trend explode in popularity via channels like TikTok and Instagram.
"When it comes to most social trends, it’s hard to know why one thing resonates and another doesn’t," Valerie Ott, Editorial Director at JOANN, told "GMA" in an email, "but our hypothesis for why Summerween has really exploded in popularity is that the very word gives people permission to celebrate their favorite season earlier."
Ott said, like what "sweater weather" did for fall and Christmas in July, "Summerween" gives those who love Halloween "the green light to put their pumpkins out, despite the summer temperatures."
The Summerween aesthetic includes traditional motifs like ghosts, skeletons, tombstones and more, but usually done in brighter colors like hot or pastel pink, blue, greens and more -- and you can expect disco balls to make an appearance in several 2024 collections. Celestial themes are also popular, as they can lend a less seasonal but still witchy vibe to your home.
One fan of the style is HomeGoods Featured Finder and lifestyle influencer, Keiko Lynn, who said of the trend:
"Halloween is my favorite time of year, but traditional orange and black doesn’t go well with my very pink decor. Instead, every year I shop for Halloween at HomeGoods to grow my pink Halloween collection," a move that complements her style without clashing with the existing decor.
HomeGoods has been a favored destination of Halloween hunters for many years now, but the store stopped selling their products online in October 2023 in order to focus more on their physical locations. However, there are plenty of influencers (such as "finders" like Lynn) and online Halloween communities that remain enthusiastic about the in-store shopping experience. This makes HomeGoods gift cards an easy choice for giving someone whose birthday falls in peak Halloween decor season at the store.
One of the biggest players in the Summerween game is Michaels, especially thanks to their viral Hippie Hallow line that has inspired countless TikToks and other social media posts thanks to its bold use of pink, orange, purple and other unorthodox Halloween colors and themes.
Everything from colorful, sparkly ghosts to tabletop skeleton hands showing off their flower spirit have rocked the Halloween collector world and given shoppers who can't wait until summer's end something to display right now.
Transitioning into peak Halloween season
Summerween pieces are fantastic for creating an early tableaux that pays homage to Halloween spirit without sacrificing summertime fun, but they're also easy to blend into more traditional decor setups once the weather starts to cool down.
Ott was also forthcoming with her ideas on what will be trending as we get closer to the true Halloween season, pointing to "skeletons of all kinds and sizes" as a major player, but she mentioned crafters are continuing to create their own ghostly ornaments and tabletop decor while others nab vintage portraits and landscapes so they can paint in their own cute ghouls -- a trend that had a huge TikTok moment last year.
"GMA" also spoke with the Director of Trend and Design at Michaels, Mandi Clark, who says the retailer aims to "incorporate the latest trends in fashion, pop culture, and design across distinct styles to inspire every kind of Halloween fan."
In addition to the bright, retro vibes of Hippie Hallow, Michaels has now launched three more collections for the 2024 season: an all-white and witchy line called Haunted Forest, a more traditional and child-friendly line called Hocus Pocus and a dark, eerie collection called Midnight Moon featuring beloved Halloween characters like Dracula and the store's annual light-up witch print -- a prized collectible for many customers.
If you tend to go big for Halloween and want to get a head start on your outdoor setup, plenty of retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot are also already on it with the animatronics, blow-ups and more.
As you'll see below, Lowe's is leaning into a seafaring theme with skeletal divers, haunted ship captains and more.
Home Depot has already released their ultra-popular 12-foot skeleton but given him a canine companion for 2024 in the form of Skelly, a jumbo dog who sold out quickly alongside his towering owner -- but fret not, as there's still time and potential for a restock!
Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween is also one to watch, especially since their grand opening at the company's flagship store in New Jersey is set for Aug 1! The event will be open to the public and draws in thousands of Halloween fanatics from all over the country each year, creating an unofficial kickoff to the season for many a Spirit devotee.
To help you get a head start on everything Halloween 2024, we've rounded up plenty of early buys from stores like Grandin Road, JOANN, Michaels, Pottery Barn and more so you can order your favorite pieces before they sell out.
But make sure to check back in the lead-up to the season as we'll be adding in tons of new products as they drop, plus quotes from Halloween influencers and crafters, small business recommendations, exciting launches from big-name stores and plenty more.
More Summerween favorites
