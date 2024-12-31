It's New Year's Eve and you've just been invited to a last-minute party, so it's time to answer the important question: What are you going to wear?!
Luckily, the first place to shop is always your closet. Thanks to these helpful tips and suggestions from celebrity stylist and fashion expert Erica Wark, you can pair some of the most common items you're likely to already own to create a dazzling look before the ball drops at midnight.
From wearing a great pair of jeans with a dressy blouse to jazzing up basics with sparkly touches, keep reading to see some of the best ways to put together the perfect NYE outfit and shop staple pieces to add to your closet so you're never left scrambling again!
Look 1: Classic jeans and an amped-up blouse
For a simple, easy-to-wear look that you probably already own, pair your favorite jeans with a white button down to create a base outfit.
Once those two pieces are in place, you can add in a trendy bustier top over the button-down for a glam, layered look, or as Wark suggests, you could even pair the bustier with a turtleneck or bodysuit to feel more covered up.
From there, add sparkle and shine with your accessories.
"A statement blingy earring or even a high shine slingback can add that extra bit of glam to your wardrobe staples to make them feel exciting and NYE-ready," Wark told "GMA," suggesting a pair like the crystal-encrusted pair from Aldo below that mimic the stones on the neckline of the Dynamite bustier top.
Top it all off with shiny silver pumps and a simple black clutch and voila -- you're ready to go!
Look 2: A little black dress and sparkly accessories
The little black dress is a quintessential closet must-have that can be dressed up or down, so try a one-shoulder option like the one seen here from H&M that you can use as a blank canvas for your New Year's Eve look.
As Wark says, "The more bling, the better!" Don't be afraid to really pile on the sparkle with crystal tights, a jeweled belt, starburst earrings and a satin sock boot that elevates the whole look. A blinged-out bag completes the look, so invest in an affordable but timeless option like the fun bow bag from Dynamite seen here to always have an instant party look on hand.
Look 3: Bold color and luxe textures
If you're planning to be outdoors when the clock strikes midnight, it's all about layering warm, luxurious textures and colors for the ultimate form and function.
"Adding a bold color like red instantly adds a touch of glam to your look," Wark advised, and it's easy to up the ante with a stunning outwear option like this oversized coat from Banana Republic.
Earmuffs are extra trendy this winter, especially when they're crafted from faux fur or wool to add texture to your ensemble. And speaking of accessories, you can match your gloves to your coat for a cohesive look, or try color blocking by grabbing a pair in a contrasting but complementary shade.
