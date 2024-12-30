Gift cards have long been a go-to gift for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. They're the perfect solution for those "hard-to-shop-for" loved ones, offering endless possibilities — from splurging at their favorite store to trying a trendy restaurant or pampering themselves with a spa day.
With so many options, it's no surprise that gift cards remain one of the most popular gifts year after year. Yet, while gift cards are incredibly convenient, they often go unused because they've been misplaced, forgotten about, simply overlooked or it's hard to decipher what's worth buying.
That’s a lot of lattes, shoes and streaming subscriptions left on the table! The good news? A little mindfulness — like organizing your cards in a digital wallet or setting a reminder to redeem them — can help ensure those thoughtful gifts don't go to waste.
To help you make good use of those gift cards, "GMA" Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto has highlighted some amazing products that are well worth your spend — including picks under $25!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best fashion and beauty buys
$25 and under
$50 and under
$100 and under
Kids Squall Waterproof Insulated Jacket
Use code: SALE
- $39.60 - $54.97
- $99 - $109.95
UGG Classic New Heights Genuine Shearling Lace-Up Bootie (Women)
- $90
- $180
- Nordstrom