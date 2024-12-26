What's better than having glowing skin all year long?
While holiday indulgence is fun, sometimes your skin might start to feel the effects of all those long nights, festive foods and cocktails with friends.
Beauty expert Maya Allen stopped by "Good Morning America" to share her best tips and products to stay committed to your skin care routine throughout the winter months.
As we begin the new year, it's time to reset and give our skin the care it deserves. Scroll on to shop Allen's recommendations below.
Soft Skin
We can't talk about skin goals without talking about the optimal skin texture as the seasons shift, which is softness. The key to soft, supple skin in the winter is to exfoliate gently and consistently to lock in moisture with hydrating ingredients that don't strip the skin.
Exfoliation
Barrier protection
Hydration boost
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Multi-Recovery Complex Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
- $85
- Sephora
Hydration
Cold air outside and indoor heating inside has a major effect on skin hydration. This is why reaching for richer moisturizers, strategic layering, and incorporating simple lifestyle changes like upping your water intake is important.
Topicals Like Butter Moisturizer for Dry, Sensitive & Eczema-Prone Skin
- $27.20
- $34
- Sephora
Glowing skin
When the season changes and winter arrives, our skin experiences dryness first. But we're in full skin rebrand mode, which means we can't let cloudy days dull our glow.
Vitamin C
Weekly masking
SPF always