The holiday season is the perfect time to treat the beauty lovers in your life.
Whether they're obsessed with skin care, always trying new makeup looks or building their fragrance collection, getting just the right beauty gift can make anyone's day brighter.
This year, "Good Morning America" has curated a lineup of beauty must-haves perfect for every gift-giving occasion, whether it's stocking stuffers, Secret Santa surprises or a little something extra for a loved one.
These finds include everything from limited edition hair tools like Dyson's Special Edition Airstrait Straightener in Strawberry Bronze to must-have gift sets such as Kevyn Aucoin's Glass Lip Duo.
Dive into our handy shopping guide below, and get ready to spread a little holiday cheer and glow.
Skin care
Rituel de Fille Thorn Oil Priming Facial Elixir
Rituel de Fille products are more magic potion than simple makeup, and this blood-red priming oil that plumps and hydrates is just one gorgeous example of the alchemy that sets it apart from other brands. Give this to a friend or loved one who loves smooth, glowing skin just as much as they love tarot cards and casting spells.
- $54.40
- Rituel de Fille
Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Daily Skincare System with Crème de Serum
Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty line celebrated its 20-year anniversary earlier this year, and anyone who has used it understands why the brand is still going strong two decades later. The serums and moisturizers add instant hydration and moisture to even the most parched faces, and the cleanser is a gentle and never strips the skin. The Anti-Aging Day Creme offers SPF 30 sun protection in addition to creating a silky canvas on which to build your daily makeup look, and the Lifting Eye Cream reduces the look of fine lines and bags.
- $94
- Amazon
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Achieve luscious, soft lips with this top-rated balm. It's loaded up with shea and murumuru seed butters for hydration as well as vegan wax to boost shine.
- $24
- Sephora
Credo Skincare Luminous Hydration Set
Skin care aficionados love trying new products, and this hydrating set from the newly launched Credo Skincare line is as fresh as it gets. It's lightweight and works on all skin types, and it comes with cleanser and moisturizer to cover the bulk of any skin care routine.
- $86.40
- $108
- Credo Beauty
Cetaphil Cleansing Cloth, Cleanser and Moisturizer Winter Essentials Kit
Cetaphil is a dermatologist fave, and this Winter Essentials kit has everything you need to stave off the dry, crusty skin so many experience in the colder months. Even better? It's under $20 and in a gift-ready package.
- $19.99
- Amazon
Makeup
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Lip Duo
True beauty connoisseurs know Kevin Aucoin's legacy is that of a titan in the world of makeup artistry, and his brand continues that legacy of excellence through offering top-quality products like this lip glass duo that creates the perfect nude-ish pink lip for a full, glistening effect.
- $42
- Dermstore
SEPHORA COLLECTION 8-Piece PRO Brush Face & Eye Set
Most makeup enthusiasts won't turn down a fresh pair of brushes. This eight-piece set has all the essentials for face and eyes.
- $95
- Sephora
Danessa Myricks Beauty LIGHTWORK VI The Freedom Palette
This illuminating eyeshadow palette is perfect for the makeup lover in your life. There are 18 stackable shades that include everything from soft shimmers to bright, vibrant hues.
- $128
Beekman 1802 Milk Tint Face SPF 43
Beekman 1802 Milk Tint is ideal for anyone who wants to feel like they're nourishing and protecting their skin while adding a subltle hint of tint, too, especially with lighter coverage so popular at the moment! SPF 43 offers broad protection from harmful rays while the hydrating formula blurs and softens lines, pores and other imperfections. It also layers beautifully with fuller-coverage foundations and concealers for days when you need something more, and the adaptibility of the shades makes it simple to color-match someone without them knowing, so you can gift them the correct shade without giving away the surprise.
- $45.60
- $48
- Amazon
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Jumbo On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
This bestselling setting spray is the viral pick that deserves a spot on your vanity. This 16-hour waterproof formula comes in a jumbo size that's two times the size of the original.
- $48
- Sephora
Fragrance
Juliette Has a Gun Deluxe Mini Coffret Set
Every scent in this collection of minis from Juliette Has a Gun is delightful on its own, but crafting endless combinations for scent layering is the real fun here. Anyone who loves smelling sexy, confident and a little rebellious, too, will cherish this thoughtful and beautifully packaged set.
- $75
- Sephora
Jo Malone London Ginger Biscuit Cologne
This warm and spicy scent smells like holidays in a bottle and comes wrapped up with a bow. Key notes include ginger, roasted hazelnut and tonka bean.
- $165
- Sephora
Initio Parfums Privés The Carnal Blends Side Effect Eau de Parfum
Initio Parfums Prives creates some of the most luxurious fragrances on the planet, including this seductive blend of tobacco, vanilla, rum, cinnamon, saffron and more. It makes a phenomenal gift for the perfume lover in your life who isn't afraid of bold, captivating aromas.
- $380
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Bath and body
Nécessaire The Body Wash Discovery Collection
Load up on these popular body washes in Nécessaire's signature scents including eucalyptus, hinoki, santal and olibanum.
- $45
- Sephora
Dove Spiced Chai Latte Body Scrub for Deep Nourishment Holiday Treats Limited Edition, 10.5 oz
Dove's limited edition Holiday Treats collection is every bit as delectable as it sounds, especially for the under-$7 price point! Stick one of these body scrubs in your loved one's stocking, or build an entire basket of Dove products in scents like this incredible Spiced Chai Latte, Peppermint Bark and Sugar Cookie Sprinkle to create an inviting, indulgent (but affordable) treat this season.
- $6.97
- Walmart
Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub
Herbivore's Coco Rose exfoliating scrub is a sumptuous concoction that leaves skin silky and radiant from head to toe. It's also vegan, clean and cruelty-free, so it's great for anyone who is conscientious about their beauty products.
- $40
- Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Parfum Body Crème
This beloved body creme allows Fenty Parfum fans to capture the alluring scent all over. It has rich, floral notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine and Bulgarian rose.
- $86
- Sephora
Topicals Faded Brightening & Cleansing Body Bar for Uneven Skin Tone (2 Pack)
This multitasking body bar works to fade and visibly brighten dark marks and discoloration over time.
- $28
- Sephora
Hair care
Dyson Special Edition Airstrait Straightener in Strawberry Bronze
This top-rated styling tool now comes in a beautiful, limited editon strawberry bronze tone. It has the power to dry and straighten simultaneously whether your hair is wet or dry.
- $499
CALISTA Perfecter Pro Heated Round Brush | Lift, Volumize, and Style Hair with No Heat Damage for Healthier-Looking Hair | 4 Sizes for All Hair Types | Dual Voltage & Adjustable Temp (0.75, Ivory)
For the person who wants to look polished and well-kept but is running low on time, the Calista is a fantastic tool that can smooth strands, offer volume and waves, give ends a fun flip and so much more. It works on any hair type and has protective nylon bristles that prevent you from touching the barrel while it's hot -- a mistake we've all made while using a traditional curling iron in a rush. It also comes with a heat protective travel case and a convenient cleaning implement to ensure your curling brush stays in tip top shape.
- $119
- Amazon
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush for Wet & Dry Hair, Eliminates Knots & Reduces Breakage for All Hair Types, Millennial Pink
Anyone can appreciate the detangling effects of this gentle but effective brush that glides through curly or straight hair and feels great on the scalp. The Tangle Teezer also causes less breakage than some traditional brushes, leading to smoother, healthier hair over time -- a gift we can all get behind.
- $15.99
- Amazon
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler
This bestselling one-step tool is like the gift that keeps on giving. It dries, styles and leaves you with bouncy damage-free hair,,
- $31.49
- $39.87
- Amazon