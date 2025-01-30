The temperatures may still be chilly in your neck of the woods, but Anthropologie is already embracing the spirit of spring.
Known for its signature bohemian-meets-eclectic aesthetic, the brand’s latest campaign brings a fresh take on seasonal dressing. Think flowing dresses in airy fabrics, playful nods to Western-inspired style with fringe and leather, and romantic frills that add a feminine touch—a dreamy combination for the season ahead.
Western influences have been on the rise for the past couple of years, but if you’ve been hesitant to fully embrace the trend, this collection might just change your mind.
Adding to the campaign’s allure? Former Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel Doutzen Kroes, styled by none other than former Vogue editor Geraldine Saglio, bringing effortless sophistication to every look.
Among the standout pieces, the Maeve Heritage Trench Coat is the perfect lightweight layer for breezy spring days, while the Pilcro Horse Graphic Cardigan Sweater offers a playful twist on transitional dressing.
Ready to refresh your wardrobe? Here are the 10 pieces we’re adding to our cart ASAP—shop them below!
