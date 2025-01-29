Spring has sprung in the world of Bogg Bag. Say hello to the pastel collection.
We fell in love with the Valentine's Day drop but if you are looking for something that will bring you the perfect blend of style and functionality this spring - your answer is here.
With dreamy hues of lavender, blush pink and mint green, this collection has a suddle and soft feminine flair.
If you are new to the viral world of Bogg Bags these popular totes are spacious and durable making them great for moms on the go. They also have a tip-proof bottom and can be easily cleaned with just a quick wipe down.
Bogg Bags are notorious for selling out quickly as they have become a coveted product -- so if you see something you are eyeing below, don't wait. We warned you.
