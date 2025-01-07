Buying Valentine's Day gifts for your favorite Bogg Bag fan just got a lot easier thanks to the viral brand's new red, pink and heart-covered collection.
For those not already in the know, Bogg Bags are popular totes that are big with folks on the go thanks to a variety of convenient features: They're spacious inside and come in a variety of sizes, they're incredibly durable, they feature a tip-proof bottom and they have the easiest cleaning process around -- spray or wipe it down with soap and water and voila! It's clean.
These latest designs and colorways are no different, but now they come in Cupid-ready reds, pinks and purples, many covered in adorable hearts. Bogg Bits and Tiny Tote keychains are also part of the collection and make adorable add-ons that let you customize the bag to your liking. Bogg Bevys -- convenient drink holders that allow you to sip hands-free -- also come in coordinating colors and can accommodate most cup sizes and water bottles.
The Valentine's Day Bogg Bag collection won't be here for long, and some pieces have already sold out, so keep reading to see some of our top picks and add to cart now before they're gone!
