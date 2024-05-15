The Bogg Bag, a unique and increasingly popular accessory, is rapidly becoming a must-have for beachgoers, moms, teachers and nurses alike.
Its sturdy, washable design, combined with a variety of customization options, has catapulted it to social media fame. Thousands of videos have been posted about different ways to customize and organize this unique accessory.
The bag's popularity is driven by its versatility and durable material -- ethylene-vinyl acetate, or EVA, the same material used in popular foam clogs. This makes the Bogg Bag light, robust and capable of withstanding tough conditions without tearing or breaking.
The bag's design features a square base that keeps it upright and a spacious interior perfect for carrying everything from beach towels to school supplies.
Why are Bogg Bags so popular?
In short... versatility.
What truly sets the Bogg Bag apart are the customizable options. It features a system of holes around the edge of the bag, allowing owners to personalize their bags with various accessories. These include charms, straps and inserts that enhance the bag's functionality and add a touch of personal style. Accessories like transparent zipper storage bags, phone holsters, and various hooks are particularly popular for organizing contents and keeping essentials within easy reach.
The bag's simple care routine adds to its appeal, especially among busy professionals like teachers and health care workers. It can be rinsed or hosed down after a day out, making maintenance hassle-free.
The Bogg Bag has gone viral on social media thanks to its practicality and stylish appearance, with users showing off their customized bags. From everyday errands to outdoor adventures, the Bogg Bag has proven to be an indispensable accessory for a wide range of activities.
Shop a few of our favorites below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Please note that these bags are selling quickly, so not all colors and sizes may be in stock.
Bogg Bag Original
The bag that started it all. With over 35 colors and prints to choose from, this bag takes versatility to a whole new level.
- $90
- Bogg Bagg
Bogg Bag Baby
It's the same bag, but smaller. This version of the Bogg Bag is smaller than the original, at 15 by 13 by 5.25 inches.
- $70
- Bogg Bag
Bitty Bogg
An even smaller version of the bag with all of the same functionality.
- $55
- Bogg Bag
Bogg BRRR Cooler Insert
This cooler insert takes up half the space in the Orginal version and keeps drinks and snacks cool while leaving plenty of room for other essentials.
- $54.50
- Amazon
Bogg Bag Boozie
Keep your drinks from spilling with this drink holder that fits seamlessly into your bag.
- $14.99
- Amazon
BYO Bogg Wine Tote
Carry your wine in coordinating style thanks to this convenient wine tote.
- $46.68
- Amazon
Bogg Bag Clear Zipper Insert
These clear bags clip into the inside of your Bogg so you can keep everything organized.
- $26.99
- Amazon