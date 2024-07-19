This year, Cowboy Core has taken the fashion world by storm.
From "Yellowstone" to "Cowboy Carter" to a sea of cowboy hats dominating the Taylor Swift Eras tour.
That is why Lifestyle Contributor, Lori Bergamotto, is making it easy to get the look with identifiable key pieces and tips how to style the trend with things you have in your closet.
Check out what to shop below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Look 1: City cowboy
The city cowboy takes key pieces from the traditional country cowboy such as western-style boots, big belt buckles, and a cowboy hat. Then, it makes them it's own.
Western Floral Engraved Embossed Tooled Genuine Leather Belt Strap or Belt 1-1/2"(38mm) Wide, Multi-Style Options
- $19.25
- Amazon
Look 2: Coastal cowgirl
This look combines all the best parts of cowgirl with the coastal grandma trend and serves up a country-inspired style that is perfect for hot days by the beach, outdoor music festivals and summer concerts in the park.
Look 3: Chic cowgirl
This look is all about finding elements of casual cowboy culture and working them into a more evening style. When shopping for chich cowgirl, look for black denim over indigo, rhinestones, frays, fringe, deep-cut vests, or body-hugging denim jumpsuits.