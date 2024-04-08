While western wear isn't a new phenomenon, the growing popularity of this generations-old style of dressing is at an all-time high.

From Louis Vuitton's western spin on fall fashion to many of Beyoncé's recent looks themed around her chart-topping, country-inspired "Cowboy Carter," western wear is having a special moment in fashion that's undeniable and inspiring.

"Western style has persisted through the years due to its rich heritage, symbolizing freedom, adventure, and rugged individualism," Los Angeles-based fashion stylist and designer Amiraa Vee told "GMA." "These themes resonate deeply in various cultural narratives around the world."

She continued, "Western style also offers a connection to history and a simpler, more grounded way of life, contrasting with the rapid pace of modern living. Its adaptability allows it to evolve with contemporary trends while retaining its core elements, making it timeless yet fresh and relevant."

Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Vee went on to point to notables such as Dolly Parton who has effortlessly incorporated dazzling Western looks into many of her public appearances as well as Ralph Lauren who was instrumental in popularizing western style within high fashion.

"The TV series 'Yellowstone' has also brought western style back into the spotlight, with characters wearing everything from classic cowboy hats and boots to modern interpretations of western fashion, influencing contemporary wardrobe choices," Vee said.

How to incorporate western wear into your wardrobe

If you're a Western wear beginner, Vee recommends starting with accessories such as cowboy hats or cowboy boots.

She also advised to consider layering a denim jacket over a floral dress for a feminine yet rustic look. Or, you can try introducing a leather belt with Western-style buckles into your wardrobe.

"By blending these iconic elements with personal style and contemporary trends, anyone can capture the spirit of the West in their wardrobe, creating looks that are both timeless and modern."

Whether you're trying to add a little Western flair to your next outfit or you're ready to fully unlock your cowgirl era, there are a wide variety of western-inspired pieces to choose from.

Keep reading to see and shop some of the best picks across the internet.

Cowboy hats

"Cowboy hats are the quintessential symbol of the West adding a statement of confidence to any outfit," said Vee.

Revolve 8 Other Reasons $54 Revolve Shop Now

Cowboy boots

Vee recommends to look for classic cowboy boots or ones that have quality leather, intricate stitching, or even bold colors as well as patterns for a unique touch.

Free People Finn Tall Western Boots $358 Free People Shop Now

Denim

"Denim is durable and versatile and a core element in Western wear," said Vee. "High-waisted jeans, denim jackets, and chambray shirts can all contribute to a cohesive Western look."

Anthropologie Pilcro Classic Denim Shirt $110 Anthropologie Shop Now

Leather and suede textures

Vee highlights that rich leather and suede textures are a great addition to western wear and a nod to the rugged outdoors.

Free People Brick Wall Bomber Jacket $128 Free People Shop Now

Fringe and embroidery

"Fringe and embroidery details add movement and interest, paying homage to traditional Western craftsmanship," said Vee.

Free People Fringe Out Vegan Suede Jacket $168 Free People Shop Now

Accessories

Vee recommends everything from turquoise jewelry for a touch of Southwestern flair to concho belts for a decorative and symbolic feel.