Beyoncé is truly in her cowgirl chic era — making her latest presence on the cover of W Magazine's first digital issue feel very on brand.

The music icon, who also just released her country-inspired "Cowboy Carter" album on Friday, is seen on the publications cover wearing a voluminous Alexander McQueen fur coat, a white Gladys Tamez hat and Cartier High Jewelry earrings styled by Sara Moonves and Shiona Turner.

Alongside the cover line, "A New Era," the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer appears to be photographed by Pamela Hanson on a scenic farm. In addition to the cover photo, she's seen in front of haystacks, cactus', ranches, and more.

Beyoncé poses as the star of W Magazine's first digital cover. Photographed by Pamela Hanson for W Magazine.

In another standout photo, Beyoncé is showing off rodeo-ready style including Sportmax chaps, Andreādamo briefs, a Stetson hat, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, Lisa Eisner Jewelry cuffs, Tiffany & Co. ring, and Partlow boots.

She also is rocking a brown bandana over her mouth while her long platinum ponytail blows in the wind.

"Presenting W's first-ever digital cover starring the one, the only @beyonce, the most awarded artist in Grammys history and now, with #COWBOYCARTER the first Black woman to top the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts," W Magazine wrote in a post alongside visuals of the spread.

The singer and businesswoman was seen in a variety of other looks that all also echo her continued country glam aesthetic.

In addition to her stylish W Magazine spread, she also turned heads in February while wearing a dazzling three-piece gray embroidered blazer dress, over-the-knee boots, a headdress that draped down over her chest, and a white cowboy hat to top it all off while making a surprise New York Fashion Week appearance at the Luar show.

Prior to her NYC fashion moment, she also wowed fans in a cowgirl glam-esque look worn to the 2024 Grammys.