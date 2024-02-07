Taylor Swift fans will soon be able to enjoy all their favorite Eras Tour moments with the click of a button on Disney+.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will debut exclusively on the streaming platform March 15, the Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday in a news release.

The streaming version of the cinematic concert experience will include five new songs, including "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs which were not previously included in the original theatrical or VOD release.

"'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

The 14-time Grammy-winning artist's concert film first hit the big screen in October last year at AMC theaters across the U.S.

The concert film, which chronicled Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, was a box office smash, bringing in more than $260 million globally, and earning a spot as the "top selling concert film of all-time," according to the release.

In December, it was announced that Swift's concert film would be available for rent on demand via platforms like Apple TV+, Amazon's Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube and more for $19.89.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."