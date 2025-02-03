As trends for 2025 continue to steer toward fun, color and a touch (or more) of whimsy, it stands to reason colorful tights would get their flowers too.
Social media has already seen an explosion in popularity of colorful tights, from Pinterest girlies building mood boards around pairing red tights with all-gray outfits to TikTok fashionistas coordinating full looks based on the color of the day.
The bold-legged look is not for everyone, but fashion risk takers and those looking to mix things up are ripe for adventure with this statement piece thanks to its relative ease of styling, affordable price point and adaptability for all body shapes and sizes.
How to make colorful tights work for you
One way -- and probably the simplest -- to work the accessory into your wardrobe is to choose an all-black or otherwise monotone neutral look and let the tights be the star of the show. This method is in line with the "pop of color" theory that can boost any look.
Another tried-and-true trick is to create a monotone look from head to toe with a sweater, jacket, skirt, tights and even shoes all in the color of your choice. This creates an unbroken line that can elongate the body and make you look and feel more powerful, and it's an instant way to look sophisticated and put-together.
And if you're not sold but want to try hosiery that still stands out from the crowd, check out patterned or printed tights, which add visual interest to the legs but are slightly less "loud" than some brighter picks.
Whichever route you choose, keep scrolling to get inspired and shop!
