Much like your favorite fall and winter sweaters, sweater dresses are a way to dress up for the season without sacrificing comfort (or warmth!).
In fact, sweater dresses are now one of the key trends Amazon customers are searching for: Shoppers are looking for on-trend options and those that can be worn for Christmas and the holidays.
To help you find the ultimate sweater dresses for you're wardrobe, we're rounding up some of our favorite styles from brands on Amazon as well brands at Nordstrom and Walmart. Plus, find trendy sweater dresses at Revolve, timeless styles at Nordstrom, wool sweater dresses at Quince and beyond.
Check out our picks below!
Sweater dresses under $50
ZESICA Women's Fall Winter Sweater Dress
This ZESICA sweater dress is available in multiple colors, like this classic black and white combo. It also comes in green for those looking for a Christmas sweater dress.
- $42.99
- Amazon
MEROKEETY Women's Fall Off Shoulder Bodycon Sweater Dress
Stay on-trend for fall in a burgundy sweater dress, like this one from Amazon.
- $45.99 to $49.99
- Amazon
MEROKEETY Women's 2024 Long Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress
This 4.5-star sweater dress is made with a stretchy fabric so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style.
- $41.99
- Amazon
Off-the-Shoulder Fine-Knit Dress
Shop this off-the-shoulder dress for a winter white moment.
- $39.99
- H&M
Cupshe x JoJo Hot Chocolate Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress
This off-shoulder maxi sweater dress is part of JoJo Fletcher's latest collaboration with Cupshe.
- $33.99
- Cupshe
SoSoft Mini Sweater Dress
We love how Old Navy has styled this mini sweater dress with over-the-knee boots. Complete your look with a long coat and you're ready to go!
- $26.99
- $44.99
- Old Navy
Harlow & Rose Pearl Trimmed Sweater Dress
Don't miss this early Black Friday deal at Walmart.
- $23.19
- $28.99
- Walmart
Sweater dresses under $100
Scarf Sweater Dress
There is something so effortlessly chic about a dress with a matching scarf. Shop this one from Eloquii in red or green for your Christmas party this year.
- $77.97
- $129.95
- Eloquii
Women's Cozy Lofty Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
Your perfect winter LBD.
- $62.47
- $124.95
- Lands' End
Lurex Off Shoulder Dress
Sparkle in this off-shoulder dress, now under $100 at Eloquii.
- $83.97
- $139.95
- Eloquii
The A&F Madeline Crew Mini Sweater Dress
Wear this A&F Madeline mini sweater dress with tights and boots or style it over trousers with heels and a clutch.
- $80
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Australian Merino Wool Relaxed Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Cozy up in this 100% Australian merino wool turtleneck sweater dress from Quince.
- $79.90
- Quince
Treasure & Bond Cable Stitch Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
This midi sweater dress is now on sale at Nordstrom in select colors, like this olive green option.
- $53.26 - $79.50
- $79.50 - $79.50
- Nordstrom
Sweater dresses under $150
Mongolian Cashmere Wide-Rib Midi Dress
This cashmere midi sweater dress from Quince has a lettuce hemline with a button keyhole opening at the back of the neck.
- $149.90
- Quince
Line & Dot Ginne Sweater Dress
This Line & Dot sweater dress is a bestseller at Revolve. Add a touch of sparkling silver jewelry to dress it up for party season.
- $145
- Revolve
ASTR the Label Soryn Sweater Dress
The Soryn Sweater Dress from ASTR the Label is made with a rib-knit fabric and features a side slit with partial button closure.
- $128
- Revolve
CityScape Crewneck Dress
This fleece crewneck dress is a sporty option you can style with sneakers for errands or with slippers for lounging.
- $136.50
- $195
- Cozy Earth
Pomander Place Brielle Sweater Dress
This fit-and-flare maxi sweater dress has long sleeves with puffed shoulders. Shop it in tan or black.
- $148
- Tuckernuck
En Saison Brown Giovanna Sweater Maxi Dress
Chocolate brown is everywhere this season, and we love it in sweater dress form.
- $126
- Tuckernuck
Sweater dresses under $250
Secora Dress
Style this Amanda Uprichard turtleneck sweater dress with boots and gold bracelets for a pretty holiday look.
- $224
- Amanda Uprichard
Relaxed cable-knit sweater dress
J.Crew's relaxed cable-knit sweater dress features two oversized front pockets with gold crest buttons. Style with tights and a bucket bag for a chic fall or winter look.
- $228
- J.Crew
Long Sleeve Mixed Stitch Maternity Midi Sweater Dress
"Shapely ribbing detailed with cable stitching gives your curves a hug in this Italian-made, bump-boasting sweater-dress knit with a kiss of wool for an ultraluxurious feel," Nordstrom's website explains.
- $235
- Nordstrom
Eleanor Fair Isle Dress
Fair Isle sweaters are everywhere, and so we love this Fair Isle sweater dress option from Boden.
- $198
- Boden
Dahlia Cotton Sweater Dress
Heading someplace warm for the holidays? Opt for this Dahlia sweater dress from Reformation with a pair of sandals and a light cardigan.
- $198
- Reformation
Splendid Renee Long Sleeve Maxi Sweater Dress
This maxi sweater dress has a V-neck and side vents. Wear it at home with slippers or style it up with boots for an afternoon with friends.
- $168
- Nordstrom