Hailey Bieber's rhode launches contouring lip shaper: 'I have been teasing them for the longest time'
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Today, Hailey Beiber's rhode has added a new product to its repitore: The Peptide Lip Shape.
"I'm so, so excited about these," Bieber says in an Instagram video from rhode's account. "I have been teasing them for the longest time and now you can finally get your hands on them."
Like other products that contour different parts of your face, Bieber explains that the Peptide Lip Shape aims to contour your lips, all while providing added skin care benefits.
Unlike a lip liner, you don't have to apply the lip shaper with precision: It has a "creamy texture that glides on effortlessly," rhode's website boasts, and it creates "soft-focus contour that enhances your lips."
It is available in 11 shades, with names like "twist," a warm taupe, "bend," a soft peachy beige, "lunge," a rosy beige, and "stretch," a neutral mocha brown. Use them to outline your lips and smuge with the built-in silicone sumdger. Complete your look with rhode's other products, like the Peptide Lip Tint or the Pocket Blush.
The Peptide Lip Shape launches with a campaign featuring Tate McRae alongside Hailey Rhode Bieber, Yoon Bae, Anyier Anei, and Mahi Kabra.