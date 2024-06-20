Reviews reflect an independent assessment of the products. Products were provided by brands. By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Calling all blush-lovers: This one's for you.
Whether blush is your go-to desert island makeup product or TikTok's latest blush trends have inspired you to try something new, there are so many blush options to shop.
I decided to try multiple blushes in various textures and colors from different brands, at different price points.
I tried blushes from the following brands: Rodial, Charlotte Tilbury, Laura Mercier, Westman Atelier, Makeup by Mario, Nudestix, Violette_FR, rhode, Tata Harper, Pat McGrath Labs, Jillian Dempsey, Rare Beauty, DIBS, Merit, Kosas, Physicians Formula, Kaja, Lashify, Refy, Valentino, ONE/SIZE, Givenchy, Tom Ford, Milk Makeup, Buxom, Relevant, Lancôme, ILIA, bareMinerals and Tom Ford.
For example, I tried Tata Harper's nutrient-infused Cream Blush, Kosas's Blush Is Life powder blush, Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Beauty Blush Wand, rhode's new Pocket Blush and much more. Some worked to create natural, sunkissed blush looks in keeping with the "no-makeup makeup" look, while others offered a more glamorous pop of bold color. Some had radiant, luminous finishes while others were soft and matte.
I'd argue that not only is there no one-blush-fits-all product, but it's also worth trying different blushes for different needs and occasions. It may be worth considering a cream blush for the summer months to create a glowy, dewy look you can wear all day. Or perhaps you're looking for a blush that's easy to travel with, or need one that is multi-purpose for makeup on the go. Your skin type may also impact how a particular blush applies and wears.
If you're considering purchasing a new blush, here are the ones to try.
If you're looking for: Your go-to, everyday blush
My go-to blush is Makeup By Mario's Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil. This cream blush balm is "made with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump skin with a sheer veil of color," according to the brand's website. It is available in six colors for year-round wear -- each gorgeous and versatile. I apply it effortlessly to my cheeks with a brush or the bottom of a makeup sponge. I also love how easily this blush layers on top of powder products, so you can reapply it throughout the day to maintain a natural glow.
If you're looking for: A blush with benefits
If you're looking for a blush with extra skin care benefits, try the nutrient-infused Cream Blush from the clean beauty brand Tata Harper. This has a satin, shimmering finish and includes 14 high-performance botanical ingredients, according to the brand's website. "Our nutrient-infused formula is made with 2 sources of plumping hydration and 12 sources of antioxidants, vitamins, and other nutrients," the website states.
I love how soft and creamy this blush is. It's light and sheer but still gives your cheeks color. I wore it outside on a hot New York City day and it wore flawlessly!
Another option is Kosas' newest blush launch: the Blush is Life Baked Dimensional + Brightening Blush. This is a clean, silky smooth talc-free powder blush featuring squalane and hyaluronic acid in its ingredients. When I first tried this blush, I noted its gorgeous, easy application. It provides a beautiful, radiant color and builds easily to achieve your desired look!
If you're looking for: A travel blush
My first pick for a go-to travel blush is Violette_FR's Bisou Blush. I use this blush regularly but also love it for travel: It is a dual-ended product with the cream blush on one end and a brush for application on the other. Violette_FR's blush provides a natural, gorgeous flush that blends easily. I also must note how beautiful these blushes are. They have a swirled, marbled look "to deliver a multi-dimensional wash of color," according to the brand's website. I tried the brand's newest shade, Mélanie, a coral color I think is perfect for spring and summer.
Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush and Milk Makeup's Lip + Cheek blush are two other great blushes to travel with. Both are small but mighty and easy to pack in a toiletry bag or small purse. Merit boasts that you "can't mess up" the application of this product -- a claim I found to be true. I applied it directly onto my cheeks and blended it with my fingers for a natural flush of color in seconds.
Milk Makeup's Lip + Cheek stick also offers great pigment, easy application and you can use it on your lips for an effortless monochromatic look.
If you're looking for: Cream blush
In addition to the other cream blushes mentioned throughout this piece, I tried Refy's Cream Blush. I swatched three colors onto the top of my hand and each offered a creamy, dewy pop of color. I applied "Cherry" to my cheeks, one of the bolder, more pigmented shades, and found that a little goes a long way. I applied the blush with my fingers and blended it in with a damp makeup sponge. This blush is great for those who want a buildable product for everything from a "barely-there" look to a more glamorous one.
I also tried rhode's new Pocket Blush, launching officially June 20. This fragrance-free, cruelty-free blush is one you can take with you on-the-go. It has a "satiny, diffused flush" and I noticed how easily it applied to my skin: I swiped and dabbed the product directly onto my cheeks and blended in with my fingers. Like rhode's skin care products, this blush applied effortlessly and left my skin with a dewy glow. I love the subtle flush of color and can't wait to wear it all summer long.
If you're looking for: Blush to gift
If you're considering buying your makeup-loving friend a luxurious blush for an upcoming event or holiday, consider Tom Ford's Crème Blush. From its gorgeous packaging to its easy application, this buildable blush is one they'll surely love.
I also tried Givenchy Prisme Libre Blush. This loose powder blush also comes beautifully packaged, complete with a soft puff for application. To apply, I gently shook the powder to release a combination of four colors into its cap. I stamped the powder onto my cheeks and blended it in. The blush looked soft and pretty on my skin.
If you're looking for: Powder blush
Looking for a powder blush that isn't cakey? Try the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush. Launched in March 2024, this newer Rare Beauty product gives the effect of a blush and highlighter in one. It's luminous, glowy and applies easily and smoothly. I wore this all day and it still looked colorful and glowy when it came time to wash off my makeup. It's not patchy and you can build up the color depending on the look you're going for!
If you're looking for: Blush drops
If you're looking for liquid blush drops, try the Rodial Blush Drops. They are "formulated with finely milled mica minerals to reflect ambient light across skin, according to Rodial's website, and contain vitamin E "to nourish and hydrate." When I tried these for the first time, I noticed that the drops were very easy to apply: I added a couple of drops onto my fingers and blended them in without fail. You can also apply the product directly to your cheeks. These drops created the ultimate luminous, subtle sun-kissed summer look that I found to be buildable and long-wearing.
If you're looking for: A matte blush
If you're looking for a matte blush, try the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand. This liquid blush is very pigmented but easy to use. Simply twist the cap to "open," squeeze your desired amount of product (note: a little goes a long way!), twist the cap closed and dab it directly onto your cheeks. This blush is very long-lasting and provides a bold, matte pop of color.
If you're looking for: A flush of color
If you're looking for a blush that provides a natural, foolproof flush of color, try the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick. It feels soft and blends like a dream! It also has an easy-to-use magnetic cap. Its key ingredients include organic jojoba seed oil and raspberry leaf stem cell extract. Plus, according to Credo's website, it's cruelty-free, fragrance-free and meets The Credo Clean Standard "for safety and sustainability."
If you're looking for: A cream and powder blush combo
There's something magical about wearing Pat McGrath Labs' Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm with the same brand's Divine Blush Duo. I started with the Legendary Glow Colour Balm in "Sunkissed Seduction" and applied it directly onto my cheeks. This easy-to-blend cream blush is glossy but not sticky with a beautiful color payoff.
I then set the blush with Pat McGrath's Divine Blush Duo in "Venusian Sunrise." This combination palette includes a blush with a demi-matte finish and a second color with a satin-pearl finish. You can blend them or use them separately. I swiped the pigments together with a brush and applied it to my cheeks for a radiant finish that worked seamlessly with the balm. I even added a little extra balm on top of the powder without trouble.
I applied this blush around 7:30 a.m. and wore it for over 12 hours. I wore it through a full day of work and a workout. At the end of the day, it still looked flawless.
If you're looking for: A blush unique to you
This was a first for me: a PH-reactive gel blush with a jelly-like consistency. This blush reacts with your skin to "reveal a unique universal rose shade that's all your own." It's meant to make it look like you're blushing or like you've just worked out -- and I agree! I used this on a day when I wanted to wear barely any makeup. It added that perfect, dewy flush with an unassuming appearance. Just like I'd gone for a run! The blush had a skin-care-like finish that I think works particularly well in the warmer months.
If you're looking for: A blush with SPF
If you're looking for a blush with SPF, try the Nudestix Nudescreen Blush Tint with SPF 30 (in addition to your regular sunscreen!). I tried applying this without a mirror and with my fingers -- much like I would if I were layering it on at the beach -- and it was successful. This blush creates a sun-kissed look without the burn.
If you're looking for: A multi-purpose blush
My two picks for a multi-purpose blush are Valentino's EYE2CHEEK Blush and Eyeshadow palette and the ILIA Multi-Stick.
The Valentino EYE2CHEEK powder blush comes with the blush, a small brush and a mirror, which means you can take it on the go without concern. It used it on my cheeks and on my eyelids for a pop of color you can build.
I also tried the ILIA Multi-Stick, a cheek-and-lip combo blush you can swipe on and blend out without any additional tools. I tried the color "All Of Me," a watermelon-pink shade, but you can try any one of their 12 total shades.