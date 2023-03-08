If you ask us, blush is one of the best parts of a makeup routine.

Liquid blush, specifically, is one of our favorite kinds. Why? It's easy to apply, works well throughout the changing seasons, and it looks and feels natural.

If you're also a fan of liquid blushes or are interested in trying them for the first time, we've rounded up some of the top liquid blushes in the game. For example, shop Rare Beauty's viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, available in multiple colors and in matte or radiant finishes. There's also NARS' liquid blush, options from Saie and Milk Makeup, and newly launched blush wands from Charlotte Tilbury.

Check it all out below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Price: $23   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
MILK MAKEUP Bionic Liquid Blush with Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora

MILK MAKEUP Bionic Liquid Blush with Hyaluronic Acid

Price: $22   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wands
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wands

Price: $42   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush
Sephora

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush &#38; Cheek Tint
Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint

Price: $21   From: Sephora

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
NARS Liquid Blush
Bloomingdale's

NARS Liquid Blush

Price: $30   From: Bloomingdale's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Erinde Matte Liquid Cream Blush
Amazon

Erinde Matte Liquid Cream Blush

Price: $9.89   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Liquid Highlighter, Bronzer &#38; Blush
Nordstrom

Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Liquid Highlighter, Bronzer & Blush

Price: $39   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops
Ulta

FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops

Price: $11.49   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ICONIC LONDON Sheer Blush
Ulta

ICONIC LONDON Sheer Blush

Price: $27   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
NATASHA DENONA Puff Paint Liquid Blush
Ulta

NATASHA DENONA Puff Paint Liquid Blush

Price: $24   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Ere Perez Beetroot Cheek &#38; Lip Tint
Ulta

Ere Perez Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint

Price: $30   From: Ulta

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
By Terry Brightening CC Blush
Dermstore

By Terry Brightening CC Blush

Price: $38   From: Dermstore

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
tarte blush tape liquid blush
tarte

tarte blush tape liquid blush

Price: $35   From: tarte

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Youthforia BYO Blush Oil
Credo

Youthforia BYO Blush Oil

Price: $36   From: Credo

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
KIMUSE Soft Cream Blush Makeup, Liquid Blush for Cheeks
Amazon

KIMUSE Soft Cream Blush Makeup, Liquid Blush for Cheeks

Price: $11.99 53% SavingsAmazon

Original: $25.98
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Monika Blunder Liquid Flush Cheek Tint Blush
Nordstrom

Monika Blunder Liquid Flush Cheek Tint Blush

Price: $28   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now