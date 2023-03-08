Liquid blush, specifically, is one of our favorite kinds. Why? It's easy to apply, works well throughout the changing seasons, and it looks and feels natural.
If you're also a fan of liquid blushes or are interested in trying them for the first time, we've rounded up some of the top liquid blushes in the game. For example, shop Rare Beauty's viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, available in multiple colors and in matte or radiant finishes. There's also NARS' liquid blush, options from Saie and Milk Makeup, and newly launched blush wands from Charlotte Tilbury.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
MILK MAKEUP Bionic Liquid Blush with Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wands
Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush
Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint
Erinde Matte Liquid Cream Blush
Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Liquid Highlighter, Bronzer & Blush
FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops
ICONIC LONDON Sheer Blush
NATASHA DENONA Puff Paint Liquid Blush
Ere Perez Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint
By Terry Brightening CC Blush
tarte blush tape liquid blush
KIMUSE Soft Cream Blush Makeup, Liquid Blush for Cheeks
Price: $11.99 • 53% SavingsAmazonOriginal: $25.98
Monika Blunder Liquid Flush Cheek Tint Blush