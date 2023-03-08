If you ask us, blush is one of the best parts of a makeup routine.

Liquid blush, specifically, is one of our favorite kinds. Why? It's easy to apply, works well throughout the changing seasons, and it looks and feels natural.

If you're also a fan of liquid blushes or are interested in trying them for the first time, we've rounded up some of the top liquid blushes in the game. For example, shop Rare Beauty's viral Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, available in multiple colors and in matte or radiant finishes. There's also NARS' liquid blush, options from Saie and Milk Makeup, and newly launched blush wands from Charlotte Tilbury.

Check it all out below!

Sephora Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Price: $23 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora MILK MAKEUP Bionic Liquid Blush with Hyaluronic Acid Price: $22 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wands Price: $42 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cheek Blush Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint Price: $21 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Nordstrom Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Liquid Highlighter, Bronzer & Blush Price: $39 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Ulta FLOWER Beauty Blush Bomb Color Drops Price: $11.49 • From: Ulta Shop Now

Ulta NATASHA DENONA Puff Paint Liquid Blush Price: $24 • From: Ulta Shop Now

Ulta Ere Perez Beetroot Cheek & Lip Tint Price: $30 • From: Ulta Shop Now

Amazon KIMUSE Soft Cream Blush Makeup, Liquid Blush for Cheeks Price : $11.99 • 53% Savings Amazon Original: $25.98 Shop Now

