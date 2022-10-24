When thinking of dewy and glowing skin, for many, one brand comes to mind: Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for creating award-winning makeup and skin care products. Celebrities such as Kate Moss, Nicole Kidman, and Lily James have all sported red carpet beauty looks featuring the company's products.

According to the brand's website, one Magic Cream Moisturizer is sold every two minutes. That's why it's no surprise that its first-ever cream bronzer has become a viral sensation, with 600 million views on TikTok.

Charlotte Tilbury says its new Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Cream Bronzer is infused with hyaluronic acid and sunshine provitamin D3. According to the brand, 92% of its users say the product has improved the look of their skin with each wear. Like most cream bronzers, the product is said to give your skin a beautiful summer shimmer all year round.

"Throughout my 29-year career, I have seen how a beautiful bronze-up makes everyone feel and look like the best version of themselves! Now, I have bottled all of my confidence-boosting bronzing beauty secrets into one new bronzing formula," Tilbury told "Good Morning America."

The product tested in this piece was provided to "Good Morning America" by Charlotte Tilbury and tested by "GMA" digital ecommerce writer Casey DelBasso.

Applying the bronzer

Before applying the bronzer, I first primed my skin and used the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation in shade Neutral 3. I then concealed my under-eye area as well as any blemishes and imperfections on my skin. After applying mascara and eyeliner, I used the Beautiful Skin Bronzing Brush to apply the cream bronzer, focusing on where the sun would naturally hit the face.

To apply the bronzer, know that just a few swirls of the bronzer pan will collect a generous amount of product. Once on the brush and applied to the skin, the bronzer needs to be warmed up and fully buffed out for a more natural look. The texture is similar to a cream contour product and not like other powder bronzers.

The difference between a contour and a bronzer is the sun-kissed glowiness that the bronzer will leave you with, versus the sculpted dimension that a cream contour can provide.

The bronzer is available in four shades: Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep. I used the shade Medium, which is best for my skin tone and gave me a hint of a tan. I buffed in about three or four swipes from the palette, and after just a few strokes, I noticed an overall sun-kissed glow that did give a blurring effect. The bronzer does have a "buildable" texture, depending on what you are looking for.

At first glance, my skin looked smooth, poreless and glowing. After a little extra blending and buffing, the shade was more of a cool bronze and did not present an orange color.

6 hours after application

The brand claims that the bronzer has a sweat and humidity-proof formula, which I put to the test in the first six hours of wear. I was outside running errands on foot in New York City and walked my dog for about 35 minutes, and I did not see the bronzer become blotchy or sweat off my face. I have oily combination skin so I am usually shiny by midday with or without makeup. But after multiple hours of wear, the bronzer blended into my skin more fully than the first few hours after application.

After 12 hours of wear

Overall, the application was easy, the product wore well, and did not sweat off my face during 79% humidity on a summer day in New York City. If you are looking for more of a fully contoured and year-round sun-kissed look, this product is one to try.

