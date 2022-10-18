Skims just lauched its beloved Fits Everybody collection in three new limited-edition colorways -- and we're shopping it now to prep for the holidays.

The Fits Everybody collection is made with Skims' "buttery soft, molds-to-your-body fabric that stretches to twice its size," Skims explains on their website, with its core colors being a range of neutrals from Sand to Onyx.

But this latest launch features three bold hues you're sure to love: Ruby, Fuchsia and Sugar Plum, ideal for holiday dressing or to add a pop into your otherwise neutral fall and winter wardrobe.

The collection includes pieces like a turtleneck top, slip dress and bodysuit as well as bras, thongs, briefs and more.

Shop it all below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Skims FITS EVERYBODY LONG SLEEVE CREW NECK BODYSUIT Price: $68 • From: Skims Shop Now

