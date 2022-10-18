Skims just lauched its beloved Fits Everybody collection in three new limited-edition colorways -- and we're shopping it now to prep for the holidays.
The Fits Everybody collection is made with Skims' "buttery soft, molds-to-your-body fabric that stretches to twice its size," Skims explains on their website, with its core colors being a range of neutrals from Sand to Onyx.
But this latest launch features three bold hues you're sure to love: Ruby, Fuchsia and Sugar Plum, ideal for holiday dressing or to add a pop into your otherwise neutral fall and winter wardrobe.
The collection includes pieces like a turtleneck top, slip dress and bodysuit as well as bras, thongs, briefs and more.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
FITS EVERYBODY LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT
FITS EVERYBODY TURTLENECK TOP
FITS EVERYBODY SUPER CROPPED T-SHIRT
FITS EVERYBODY SLIP DRESS
FITS EVERYBODY CAMI BODYSUIT
FITS EVERYBODY HIGH NECK BODYSUIT
FITS EVERYBODY SQUARE NECK BODYSUIT
FITS EVERYBODY T-SHIRT BODYSUIT
FITS EVERYBODY LONG SLEEVE CREW NECK BODYSUIT
FITS EVERYBODY T-SHIRT BRA
FITS EVERYBODY T-SHIRT PUSH UP BRA
FITS EVERYBODY SCOOP NECK BRA
FITS EVERYBODY TRIANGLE BRALETTE
FITS EVERYBODY CROSSOVER BRALETTE
FITS EVERYBODY BANDEAU BRA
FITS EVERYBODY MICRO THONG
FITS EVERYBODY T STRING THONG
FITS EVERYBODY HIGH WAISTED THONG
FITS EVERYBODY DIPPED FRONT THONG
FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY BRIEF
FITS EVERYBODY CHEEKY STRING BIKINI
FITS EVERYBODY FULL BRIEF
FITS EVERYBODY MINI BOY SHORT
