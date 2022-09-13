All eyes were on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, with stars showing up in stunning red carpet ensembles.

From Lizzo to Lily James to Sarah Niles, celebrities impressed us with their unique fashion and beauty looks. Luckily, we've got the low-down on how to recreate those beauty looks ourselves, for our own special occasions.

James, for example -- who was nominated for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie -- wore a glowy, bronzy makeup look by Sofia Tilbury using Charlotte Tilbury products. Lizzo, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series, also used Charlotte Tilbury for her smoky makeup look, which was created by Alexx Mayo.

Niles, nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series, worked with celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls and Milk Makeup to achieve her shimmery, golden look.

Continue below to shop all the products you'll need to get their looks at home!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Lily James

PHOTO: Lily James arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Lily James arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide

Price: $55   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte&#39;s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir

Price: $80   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid

Price: $29 to $255   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 2 Neutral
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 2 Neutral

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 2
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 2

Price: $33   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Airbrush Flawless Finish Brightening Powder in Fair-Medium
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Airbrush Flawless Finish Brightening Powder in Fair-Medium

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand in Peachgasm and Spotlight
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand in Peachgasm and Spotlight

Price: $40   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Natural Brown
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Natural Brown

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Queen of Glow
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Queen of Glow

Price: $53   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Duo Liner
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Duo Liner

Price: $32   From: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing &#38; Lengthening Mascara
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

Price: $29   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude

Price: $24   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Runway Royalty
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Runway Royalty

Price: $34   From: Charlotte Tilbury

Sarah Niles

PHOTO: Sarah Niles attends the 74th Primetime Emmys, Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Sarah Niles attends the 74th Primetime Emmys, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer
Sephora

Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

Price: $38   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Illuminating Liquid Highlighter in Reality
Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Illuminating Liquid Highlighter in Reality

Price: $34   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eyeshadow and Concealer Primer
Sephora

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eyeshadow and Concealer Primer

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer
Sephora

Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer

Price: $36   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer in 26N
Sephora

Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer in 26N

Price: $29   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer in Invincible
Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer in Invincible

Price: $30   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush in Teleport
Sephora

Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush in Teleport

Price: $22   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Infinity Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Outer Space and Limitless
Sephora

Milk Makeup Infinity Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Outer Space and Limitless

Price: $22   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Color Chalk Multi-Use Powder Pigment in Jump
Sephora

Milk Makeup Color Chalk Multi-Use Powder Pigment in Jump

Price: $18   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup KUSH High Volumizing Mascara
Sephora

Milk Makeup KUSH High Volumizing Mascara

Price: $26   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup KUSH Clear Brow Gel
Sephora

Milk Makeup KUSH Clear Brow Gel

Price: $20   From: Sephora

Milk Makeup Hydrating Matte Lipstick in C.R.E.A.M
Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup Hydrating Matte Lipstick in C.R.E.A.M

Price: $24   From: Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray
Sephora

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray

Price: $21 to $26   From: Sephora

Lizzo

PHOTO: Lizzo holds her Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Sept. 12, 2022.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Lizzo holds her Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

Price: $22   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Magic Eye Rescue Cream with Retinol
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Magic Eye Rescue Cream with Retinol

Price: $59 to $65   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation in 12.5N
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation in 12.5N

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3 Tan-Deep
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3 Tan-Deep

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in 6
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in 6

Price: $46   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip &#38; Cheek Stain in Love Chain
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain in Love Chain

Price: $34   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Black Brown
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Black Brown

Price: $25   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Bella Sofia
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Bella Sofia

Price: $53   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Rock &#39;N&#39; Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black

Price: $29   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillowtalk Intense
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillowtalk Intense

Price: $34   From: Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Red Vixon
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Red Vixon

Price: $22   From: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Price: $36   From: Sephora

