All eyes were on the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, with stars showing up in stunning red carpet ensembles.

From Lizzo to Lily James to Sarah Niles, celebrities impressed us with their unique fashion and beauty looks. Luckily, we've got the low-down on how to recreate those beauty looks ourselves, for our own special occasions.

James, for example -- who was nominated for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie -- wore a glowy, bronzy makeup look by Sofia Tilbury using Charlotte Tilbury products. Lizzo, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series, also used Charlotte Tilbury for her smoky makeup look, which was created by Alexx Mayo.

Niles, nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series, worked with celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls and Milk Makeup to achieve her shimmery, golden look.

Continue below to shop all the products you'll need to get their looks at home!

Lily James

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Lily James arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide Price: $55 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Price: $80 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid Price: $29 to $255 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 2 Neutral Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 2 Price: $33 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Airbrush Flawless Finish Brightening Powder in Fair-Medium Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand in Peachgasm and Spotlight Price: $40 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Natural Brown Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Queen of Glow Price: $53 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude Price: $24 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sarah Niles

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Sarah Niles attends the 74th Primetime Emmys, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Sephora Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Illuminating Liquid Highlighter in Reality Price: $34 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eyeshadow and Concealer Primer Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer Price: $36 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer in 26N Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer in Invincible Price: $30 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush in Teleport Price: $22 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Infinity Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Outer Space and Limitless Price: $22 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Color Chalk Multi-Use Powder Pigment in Jump Price: $18 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup KUSH High Volumizing Mascara Price: $26 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup KUSH Clear Brow Gel Price: $20 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray Price: $21 to $26 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Lizzo

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images Lizzo holds her Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask Price: $22 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir Price: $80 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Magic Eye Rescue Cream with Retinol Price: $59 to $65 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid Price: $29 to $255 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation in 12.5N Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3 Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3 Tan-Deep Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in 6 Price: $46 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 12 and 14 Price: $33 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain in Love Chain Price: $34 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Black Brown Price: $25 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Bella Sofia Price: $53 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Price: $29 • From: Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillowtalk Intense Price: $34 • From: Sephora Shop Now

