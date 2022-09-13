From Lizzo to Lily James to Sarah Niles, celebrities impressed us with their unique fashion and beauty looks. Luckily, we've got the low-down on how to recreate those beauty looks ourselves, for our own special occasions.
James, for example -- who was nominated for lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie -- wore a glowy, bronzy makeup look by Sofia Tilbury using Charlotte Tilbury products. Lizzo, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series, also used Charlotte Tilbury for her smoky makeup look, which was created by Alexx Mayo.
Niles, nominated for supporting actress in a comedy series, worked with celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smalls and Milk Makeup to achieve her shimmery, golden look.
Continue below to shop all the products you'll need to get their looks at home!
Lily James
Lily James arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Charlotte Tilbury Daily Glow Toner with Niacinamide
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid in 2 Neutral
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 2
Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Airbrush Flawless Finish Brightening Powder in Fair-Medium
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand in Peachgasm and Spotlight
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Natural Brown
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Queen of Glow
Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Duo Liner
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Runway Royalty
Sarah Niles
Sarah Niles attends the 74th Primetime Emmys, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer
Milk Makeup Bionic Glow Illuminating Liquid Highlighter in Reality
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eyeshadow and Concealer Primer
Milk Makeup Pore Eclipse Mattifying + Blurring Makeup Primer
Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Medium Coverage Hydrating Concealer in 26N
Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Bronzer in Invincible
Milk Makeup Bionic Liquid Blush in Teleport
Milk Makeup Infinity Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Outer Space and Limitless
Milk Makeup Color Chalk Multi-Use Powder Pigment in Jump
Milk Makeup KUSH High Volumizing Mascara
Milk Makeup KUSH Clear Brow Gel
Milk Makeup Hydrating Matte Lipstick in C.R.E.A.M
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting + Refreshing Spray
Lizzo
Lizzo holds her Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" at the 74th Emmy Awards, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Charlotte Tilbury Refillable Magic Eye Rescue Cream with Retinol
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation in 12.5N
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in 3 Tan-Deep
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter in 6
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer with Hyaluronic Acid in 12 and 14
Charlotte Tilbury Tinted Love Lip & Cheek Stain in Love Chain
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil in Black Brown
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in Bella Sofia
Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Bedroom Black
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Pillowtalk Intense
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre in Red Vixon
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray