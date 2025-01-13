Valentine's Day is just over a month away, and we're here to help you find the perfect gift without the stress.
We're rounding up Valentine's Day gift sets you can give your partner, your bestie, your parents or anyone you love, from classics like flowers and chocolates to unique bath sets or treats for the foodies. Order flowers and chocolates from The Bouqs Co., makeup sets from Sephora and Charlotte Tilbury, charcuterie trays from Harry & David and beyond.
You can also turn your gift set into a Valentine's Day date night activity: Opt for a spaghetti dinner set from Uncommon Goods or a Brightland olive oil set, and spend the night cooking a romantic meal together.
Shop all of these gifts and more below!
Valentine's Day gift sets
"Be Mine" bouquet and chocolates
Send your partner a gorgeous Valentine's Day bouquet from The Bouqs Co. This set includes 24 red roses paired with a heart-shaped box of Neuhaus chocolates.
- $119
- The Bouqs Co.
Her Eau de Parfum Set
For the fragrance-lover in your life. This Burberry set includes the Her eau de parfum, body lotion and a travel-size eau de parfum.
- $175
- Nordstrom
Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets
This Charlotte Tilbury set would make a great gift for Galentine's Day. It includes mini versions of the Lip Cheat lip liner, Matte Revolution lipstick, Beauty Light Wand and a full-size plumping lip gloss.
- $59
- Charlotte Tilbury
Jasmine & Rose Bath Set
If she loves flowers but you want to gift her something a little different this year, opt for this luxurious Flamingo Estate Jasmine & Rose Bath Set. It includes the Jasmine and Damask Rose Candle, the Night Blooming Jasmine & Damask Rose Soap Brick and the Night Blooming Jasmine & Damask Rose Hand Soap.
- $198
- Flamingo Estate
LANEIGE S'more Kisses Set
LANEIGE's limited-edition S'more Kisses Set includes a Vanilla Lip Glowy Lightweight Hydration Balm and a limited-edition Chocolate Sleeping Mask.
- $27
- Sephora
Instant Spa Shower Gift Box
A gift for yourself this Valentine's Day. It includes lavender-infused shower steamers, bar soap, body butter and a body pouf.
- $55
- Uncommon Goods
grace & stella Under Eye Patches
Get 12 pairs of grace & stella eye patches to gift your besties or coworkers on Valentine's Day.
- $17.95
- Amazon
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Find Comfort Lotion & Fragrance Set
This Rare Beauty set includes a travel-sized fragrance spray and a mini body lotion in the Find Comfort scent, which has notes of lemon zest, jasmine and cashmere wood.
- $30
- Sephora
HERMÈS Mini Fragrance Discovery Set
Discover your favorite HERMÈS fragrance with this discovery set.
- $60
- Sephora
Deluxe Heart-Shaped Charcuterie and Cheese Tray
This Harry & David charcuterie and cheese tray includes blue cheese, cheddar cheese, salami, lavender honey, mixed nuts, olive oil, a heart-shaped wood and marble tray, and more.
- $129.99
- Harry & David
Cucina Italiana Spaghetti Dinner Gift Set
Set up date night at home with this spaghetti dinner gift set.
- $50
- Uncommon Goods
The Luminous Capsule
The Luminous Capsule from Brightland includes Awake, a cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil, raw Champagne vinegar, orange blossom honey and a stainless steel spout for your olive oil. Gift it to your partner on Valentine's Day and use it to create a gorgeous meal together.
- $88
- Brightland
Valentine's Day Sweets Gift Box
Gift this box filled with popcorn, raspberry-filled heart-cutout shortbread cookies, brownies, chocolate-covered cherries and more.
- $39.99
- Harry & David
Williams Sonoma Strawberry Heart Bark
A sweet treat for your loved one.
- $36.95 to $73.90
- Williams Sonoma
The Art of Shaving Shaving Kit for Men
Gift the man in your life this shaving set featuring shaving cream, a shaving brush, after-shave balm and pre-shave oil.
- $120
- Amazon
Multi Sock Gift Box - Blue Multi
Gift him these Charles Tyrwhitt socks "crafted with soft knitted cotton, plus seamless toes for smooth comfort."
- $59
- Charles Tyrwhitt