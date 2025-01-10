Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic gestures -- it's also an opportunity to celebrate the little ones in your life with thoughtful, heartfelt gifts.
Whether it's your child, niece, nephew or a special kiddo you know, this day can be filled with love, joy and sweet surprises.
But let's face it -- finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift for kids can be tricky. You want something fun, age-appropriate and maybe even a little meaningful without falling into the trap of generic chocolates or stuffed bears. That's why we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts for kids that go beyond the usual suspects.
From creative DIY kits to adorable themed apparel and even a few practical yet special picks, these gift ideas are perfect for sparking joy on Valentine's Day.
Check it all out below!
Valentine's Day gifts for toddlers
Melissa & Doug Wooden Snacks and Sweets Food Cart
This charming ice cream-themed playset is ideal for pretend play and comes with colorful wooden treats.
- $139.99
- $239.99
- Amazon
Bashful Red Love Heart Bunny
This cuddly bunny with a heart patch is the perfect snuggle buddy for toddlers.
- $32
- Jellycat
Love Busy Puzzle
This adorable wooden puzzle from Pottery Barn Kids features heart and love-themed pieces designed to help toddlers develop fine motor skills and problem-solving abilities.
- $29
- Pottery Barn Kids
Silver Lining Cloud Rainbow Push Toy
This colorful push toy features a cheerful rainbow design that helps toddlers build balance and coordination as they walk.
- $20
- Skip Hop
Slumberkins Bigfoot Snuggler & 2 Board Books
This cuddly Bigfoot Snuggler comes with two heartwarming board books that teach kids about self-esteem and love.
- $49
- $54
- Amazon
Valentine's Day gifts for big kids
Love You More & Love You Beaded Bracelet Set
This bracelet set features a sentimental message for your mini.
- $45
- The Little Words Project
Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets
A creative set of washable animal figurines kids can color and customize, perfect for little artists.
- $17.99
- Amazon
LEGO Roses
This LEGO set lets kids build their own beautiful roses, combining creativity with a timeless Valentine's Day theme.
- $13.49
- $14.99
- Amazon
Rainbow Sparkles Mega Set
This jewelry set for kids features colorful, sparkly rings, bracelets and necklaces, perfect for kids who love to add a pop of glam to their outfits.
- $39
- Super Smalls
Squishmallows Original 8-Inch Olma Strawberry Cat
This adorable and huggable plush features Olma the Strawberry Cat, a sweet and lovable character perfect for Valentine's Day.
- $12.99
- Amazon
Valentine's Day gifts for tweens & teens
Warmies Heart Microwavable Plush
A cozy heated pillow for relaxing after school or warming up on chilly days.
- $30
- Anthropologie
Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera in Soft Pink
Capture sweet memories with this trendy instant camera in a Valentine's-inspired color.
- $79
- Walmart
Celebrate Together 3-Pack Valentine's Day Heart Scrunchies
A pack of stylish scrunchies in heart-themed prints is perfect for accessorizing this Valentine's Day.
- $9.80
- $14
- Kohl's
Londontown Love & Lakur Valentine's Day Set
This nail art sticker set includes everything your kid needs for a Valentine's Day-inspired mani.
- $27
- Ulta
Be My GOAT T-Shirt
Stay on-trend with this tween-loved brand's Valentine's Day t-shirt.
- $30
- GOAT USA