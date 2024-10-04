As your skin changes, so should the way you care for it.
"Good Morning America" reached out to Dr. Whitney Bowe to talk about moisturizers for mature skin.
Bowe broke down her shopping strategy into three quick tips that touch on why it’s important to choose products that address the unique needs of aging skin.
Tip 1: Look for clinically proven formulations
One of the most important things to look for is a clinically proven moisturizer to repair the skin barrier, Bowe told "GMA".
She explained that many brands rely on "ingredient supplier data," which shows the benefits of individual ingredients, but the final formulation -- the actual product you apply -- might not have been tested in its entirety.
"Opt for products that have undergone testing to ensure their effectiveness in improving skin barrier function," she said.
Tip 2: Seek out moisturizers with humectants and lipids
"As we age, our skin naturally produces less of key molecules like hyaluronic acid and ceramides," Bowe shared.
What this means is that your skin will be more prone to dehydration and dryness.
"A good moisturizer for mature skin will contain both humectants (like hyaluronic acid) and lipids (like ceramides)," Bowe continued. "Hyaluronic acid helps draw moisture into the skin, while ceramides help to seal that moisture in, making these two ingredients an ideal combination for maintaining skin hydration."
Tip 3: Avoid fragrances and essential oils
"Mature skin tends to be more sensitive and prone to irritation," Bowe said.
Both natural and synthetic fragrances, as well as essential oils, can increase the risk of irritation and allergic reactions. For this reason, Bowe advises avoiding moisturizers containing these ingredients to minimize the chance of irritation and keep skin calm and comfortable.
Keeping these three tips tops of mind, we pulled products to shop below as well as picks directly from Bowe.
Scroll on for dewy, happy, hydrated skin.
Bowe's picks:
Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer
"This is a non-irritating option for sensitive, mature skin that is price-friendly and thoughtfully formulated."
Bowe Glowe
"This product has been clinically proven to help repair the skin barrier in just one hour. It’s formulated with ceramides, squalane, hyaluronic acid, prebiotics and postbiotics. This is a holy grail product for my patients with mature skin."
Skinfix Skin Barrier
"My oily, acne-prone patients often find that a lightweight gel cream, like this one, works best for their skin."
More 'GMA' picks to shop:
