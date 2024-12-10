What are we wearing for New Year's Eve?
The holiday has become nearly synonymous with sparkles -- sequined dresses, sparkling jewelry and embellished shoes make a New Year's Eve ensemble feel special. On the other hand, a great New Year's Eve outfit could be made up of pieces much cozier: Printed pajamas and warm slippers make staying in that much sweeter.
No matter your plans, we're putting together some of our favorite New Year's Eve outfits with pieces from Abercrombie & Fitch, Reformation and beyond to help you ring in the new year in style.
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
New Year's Eve outfits
Straight Neck Sequin Midi Dress
Let this sparkling silver Abercrombie & Fitch dress do all of the talking. Pair it with silver shoes and a clutch and you're ready to go.
- $104
- $130
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Bardot Verona Sequin Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Style this Bardot sequin maxi dress with pointed pumps, a simple clutch and stud earrings.
- $125.50 - $179
- $179 - $179
- Nordstrom
Molly Knit Top
We love a two-piece set for a special occasion, because you can style the pieces individually for future events. This sparkly knit top pairs with Reformation's Maria Knit Skirt.
- $88
- Reformation
Gabriella Skirt
We love how Reformation paired this sequin maxi skirt with an elegant black turtleneck and heels.
- $248
- Reformation
Maxi Sequin Dress
This stunning chocolate maxi dress pairs well with pointed flats and crystal earrings.
- $63.98
- $159.95
- Eloquii
Velvet Midi Dress With Polka Dot Sleeve
This Eloquii velvet dress would be perfect for a fancy New Year's Eve dinner or wedding.
- $54.97
- $109.95
- Eloquii
Victoria Sequin Midi Dress
Dynamite's Victoria Sequin Midi Dress features a scoop neck, adjustable shoulder straps and back strap, and a low back. Style with silver or black heels.
- $99.95
- Dynamite
Coated Bandeau Top
If you're looking for an all-black ensemble you can dress up with sparkling accessories, try this bandeau top with the matching coated skirt at H&M. We'd style it with embellished shoes and long earrings.
- $49.99
- H&M
Chiffon Pleated Midi Skirt
Style this Quince pleated midi skirt with a strapless top and rhinestone earrings.
- $49.90
- Quince
Justine Belted Knit Top - Ivory
Meshki's Justine Belted Knit Top and the matching Knit Maxi Skirt make for an ultra-chic NYE outfit. Style with gold or silver sparkling jewelry and pointed slingbacks.
- $85
- Meshki
Short Sleeve & Pant Bamboo Pajama Set
We get it: Some of the best NYE celebrations are the ones spent in your pajamas. Style this pair with black sherpa slippers and spend the evening watching movies.
- $152
- $190
- Cozy Earth
Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
Wear this washable silk PJ set from eberjey to a pajama party at your friend's house. Style with sparkling drop earrings and heels for an elevated look.
- $298
- eberjey
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
Here's your excuse to finally buy the viral SKIMS lounge slip dress. Style this one on multiple occasions -- including New Year's Eve -- with your favorite jewelry and a cozy cardigan for warmth.
- $80
- SKIMS
Crystal Wide Leg Sweatpants
Use promo code GIFT30 to get 30% off these crystal sweatpants at Good American. Style with the matching crewneck sweatshirt and a pair of flats for a casual NYE.
- $118.30
- $169
- Good American
Crystal Crewneck Sweatshirt
Use promo code GIFT30 to get 30% off this crystal sweatshirt at Good American.
- $97.30
- $139
- Good American