The holidays are inching closer, and now is the the time to start thinking about how you can step up your wardrobe when trying to look nice for all the parties to come over the next couple of months -- no matter your budget.
Red and green are obvious picks when dressing, but they call them the classics for a reason, so don't shy away from leaning in with a gorgeous satin or tweed dress in these top colors of the season.
Sparkle always looks especially enticing under the holiday lights, so feel free to pile up on the glittery shoes, accessories and more to outshine the tree.
Below, you'll find this and more at every price point, from H&M's $9 drop earrings to higher-end pieces that are made to stand the test of time. We've made it easy to shop by separating everything out by budget, so keep scrolling to find your new favorite piece and treat yourself while you're shopping for everyone else on your list.
Under $100
Comfortable Women's Platform Sandal in Gold Metallic Leather
Aerosoles really lives up to its name with these lightweight, incredibly comfortable sandals in the popular Camera style. Add a splash of subtle gold to your look and feel great on your feet all night.
- $99.99
- $135
- Aerosoles
Rhinestone Fringe Handbag
A great special occasion purse for under $20 seems like a pipe dream, but this rhinestone fringe stunner from Forever 21 checks off those boxes and more for a pop of festive shine.
- $18
- $44.99
- Forever 21
Satin Slip Maxi Dress
Keep is simple, slinky and sexy with a red satin slip that will look fresh for years to come. This one has a relaxed fit that allows it to drape just right, and you can change the entire vibe with the right coat and accessories.
- $79.95
- Dynamite
Sequined Bow-Front Jacket
This jacket is nearly sold out already, so jump on it now to dazzle on a budget. Bows and sequins make it feel much more high-fashion than the sub-$50 price tag would indicate, and the boxy shape pairs equally well with slim or wide trousers.
- $49.99
- H&M
Belle Knit Top
Red velvet is always popular for holiday gatherings, so try this updated take on the classic with a trendy off-the-shoulder shape and pair it with wide-leg trousers or a flowy skirt for a comfortable but elevated party look.
- $98
- Reformation
Faux Leather Marilyn Straight Pants
Burgundy may trend every year when the weather cools, but it's particularly popular this year and looks great in these ultra-flattering, extra-comfortable faux leather pants from NYDJ. Take advantage of the pre-Black Friday sale to save 40%, and pair these with a crisp white shirt for a classic look or a band tee to add some edge.
- $53.41 + Use promo code BFP40
- $89
- NYDJ
Ariana Midi Satin Dress in Dark Olive
For a more formal affair, try a midi satin dress that offers shine, movement and a gorgeous flip out at the bottom hem for drama.
- $69.95
- Showpo
Mallasveex Clutch
Shiny, red and ideally sized for what you need for a night out, this Aldo clutch is the perfect compact bag to match your seasonal party looks.
- $40
- Aldo
Carla Rockmore Collection The Palm Springs Beaded Necklace
Another gem from the Carla Rockmore collection at QVC is this beaded necklace that will make you look like you dressed to match the tree trimmings, but in the most chic way possible.
- $43
- QVC
Mix No. 6 Nole 2 Boot
Put sparkle in your step with this dashing pair of knee-high, rhinestone-encrusted boots with an under-3-inch heel that let you walk, dance and mingle comfortably without the pinched feet.
- $89.99
- DSW
Snake Chain Necklace
Perfect for NYE or a disco party any time of year, this affordable statement necklace add instant oomph to even the simplest outfits.
- $34.99
- H&M
Pendant Hoop Earrings
The hammered gold-tone metal and realistic faux pearls add shine and class to your lobes for under $10, and they come in silver or gold to best match your existing jewelry wardrobe.
- $8.99
- H&M
Under $200
Hermia Knit Dress
Go short, sexy and glam for a big soiree with this mini dress from Reformation's holiday line. It's fitted throughout for a flattering, body-skimming look and is made from deadstock fabric in keeping with the brand's commitment to sustainability.
- $178
- Reformation
Pomander Place Red Coco Tweed Bow Dress
Tuckernuck has mastered the art of the chic tweed frock, as evidenced with this shift that's selling out fast and available in holiday-ready colors like red and green, as well as houndstooth print and a gorgeous tan. Its timeless shape and sophistication make it office-appropriate as well, so pair it with tights and flats to take you straight from work to all the December parties on your calendar this year.
- $168
- Tuckernuck
Essential Woven Pouch
Woven leather is really having a moment this season, so consider investing in a classic shape like this simple pouch to have a place to stash your essentials and look fresh for the winter without being too trendy.
- $198
- Cole Haan
Donna Karan New York Women's Velvet One-Button Blazer
Go for this rich, smoky green velvet blazer to play into the themes of the season with an urbane elegance. It's especially effective when paired with the matching pants below for a refined heat-to-toe look, plus you can keep it simple with minimal accessories or pile on gold jewelry to really up the glamour.
- $179
- Macy's
Ink & Ice Black & White Diamond Moon & Star Necklace 1/10 ct tw Black Rhodium-Plated Sterling Silver 18"
Add a touch of edge and sparkle to your look with a piece of fine -- but reasonably priced -- jewelery like this black diamond moon and star necklace from Kay. It's crafted from sterling silver and black rhodium-plated with smattering of round-cut diamonds throughout to catch the light as you move.
- $199.99
- Kay Jewelers
Donna Karan New York Women's Velvet Straight-Leg Pants
Whether you're wearing the full suit with the jacket above or pairing these with crisp white shirt for a fresh look, the straight leg silhouette will never go out of style and 5% spandex makes them comfortable for all-day wear.
- $119
- Macy's
Carla Rockmore Collection Petite The Muse Color Blocked Coat
When popping between houses on Christmas Day or bouncing between parties, make sure you have the correct outerwear to keep your spirits high with this Carla Rockmore collection coat that comes in three color-blocked options: a dazzling red and burgundy mix, emerald green and navy, and a neutral camel and black combo that matches everything in your closet.
- $114.98
- $126
- QVC
Luxury pieces to wear year after year
Iridessa Dress
When it's time to really shine, pull out the big guns with full-body sequins. This dress comes in plum (seen here) and a lighter champagne tone, but either will glimmer in the holiday lights and keep all eyes on you.
- $298
- Reformation
Toccin Flora Satin Blouson Midi-Dress
Invest in a stunning red satin dress with a vintage-inspired shape like this breathtaking piece from Toccin to ensure you're never on the hook for a great outfit when those last-minute party invites come calling. It's cut to flatter and looks rich -- a surefire hit that will have you drowning in compliments.
- $495
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Everyday Tear Drop Pearl Bracelet
For a touch of luxe that dresses up any look without totally breaking the bank, this Marrow Fine pearl bracelet is the answer. It looks perfect whether worn alone or as part of a wrist stack with bangles, tennis bracelets or other jewels, and it comes with a white gold, yellow gold or rose gold clasp.
- $220
- Marrow Fine Jewelry
Alterre Gatsby Glitter V Slide + Elsie
A 1.5-inch block heel adds just the right amount of height without sacrificing comfort with trousers, skirts and more, and cushioning in the mid-sole ensures supported arches and shock absorbency. Alterre also sells interchangable straps that work with its shoes, allowing you to customize the look depending on where you wear the shoes.
- $240
- Amazon