Another day, another compelling SKIMS campaign... but this time around starring Goldie Hawn, her kids Kate and Oliver Hudson, and their families.
Photographed by Harmony Korine, Hawn, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson are seen having a good time with their respective spouses and children.
Wearing different sets of matching pajamas, the family is front and center celebrating the season as the stars of SKIMS' annual holiday campaign.
"Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and their family continue the tradition of SKIMS iconic holiday campaign in signature Fleece, Cozy, and more limited edition lounge," SKIMS captioned a video of the family enjoying a holiday-themed gathering.
"For me, the holidays are all about family time, so getting to shoot this campaign and soak up these magical moments with my kids and grandkids is just the best," Hawn said in a statement. "And let's be real, the SKIMS Holiday Shop is a total game-changer -- it's packed with the coziest, softest pieces that I'll be living in all season long. Bring on the snuggles!"
The families shine in the campaign images wearing SKIMS's signature holiday collection, as well as limited-edition styles.
"The collection is a total dream -- from the styles to the patterns, there's something for everyone," Kate Hudson said in a statement. "It was so much fun to match with my kids, and I know these pieces will make our holiday moments even more cozy."
For the past few years, SKIMS has featured celebrities such as Snoop Dogg and Patrick Mahomes in its various holiday campaigns, photographing them alongside their families for the campaign imagery.
Speaking to this year's holiday campaign, SKIMS co-founder and chief creative officer Kim Kardashian in a statement, "I absolutely love our holiday family campaigns, and this year, I'm excited to spotlight the Hawn/Hudson family as our stars. We design our holiday collections to be iconic and full of surprises, but at the heart of it, we want to create a sense of family that feels inviting. The Hawn/Hudson family's magnetic and playful energy truly emanates throughout the campaign, adding such warmth to the collection."
Just below, you can shop many of the exact pajama looks that the Hawn/Hudson family wore for the latest campaign.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.