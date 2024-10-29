SKIMS is kicking off the holiday season with one of its most sizzling campaigns yet, spotlighting multi-platinum artist Tate McRae.
Photographed by renowned photographer Harmony Korine, McRae is seen showcasing the brand's latest collection, styled in cozy-chic pieces such as the brand's cropped Sweater Pointelle set, Stretch Lace Teddy and Faux Fur boots.
"I love the holidays, and SKIMS always nails the perfect pieces for every occasion," McRae said in a statement. "This year's holiday collection is amazing! It has such a cute mix of comfy and romantic styles. I felt amazing in everything and can't wait to wear it all season."
McRae has become a pop sensation, captivating fans worldwide with her powerful performances and relatable lyrics. With over 11 billion streams, a JUNO Artist of the Year award and numerous chart-topping hits such as "You Broke Me First" and "Greedy," the Canadian star is a true powerhouse, breaking records and charming audiences everywhere.
SKIMS co-founder, chief creative officer and reality star Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement over the collaboration.
"We wanted this year's Holiday Shop to be bold and exciting," she said in a statement.
She continued, "Tate McRae was the perfect fit. She's captivating, beautiful, and truly of the moment. She looks incredible in every shot, and her confident, playful spirit really brings the new collection to life."
The SKIMS Holiday Shop features over 150 limited-edition styles including some of the looks seen on McRae throughout the new campaign, as well as reimagined classics from some of the brand's most popular collections.
All pieces will officially be available to shop starting Oct. 30.