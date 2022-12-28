Love is in the air and Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are showing it.

The engaged couple were cuddled up for the holidays wearing matching brown and black plaid pajamas.

The award-winning Olympic gymnast posted two photos of her and Owens wearing their PJs while sharing a little holiday charm.

"Merry Christmas" Biles captioned the photo where the duo is seen snuggled up on a couch in front of a Christmas tree.

Since posting, Biles' post has been liked more than 229,000 times with many people leaving lots of positive comments.

This isn't the first time the couple has been seen wearing matching looks. Earlier this month, the couple revealed their engagement shoot where they are both seen wearing white tops, distressed denim jeans and white Nike sneakers.

"The future owens," Biles captioned the post.

The couple got engaged in February, and have continued to share adorable snaps leading up to their wedding.