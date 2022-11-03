Simone Biles' latest look can be described in two words -- flippin' hot!

The Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to post a photo of herself wearing a cow-print bikini as she smiled and posed alongside friend Kenyatta Storms.

Biles paired the look with a matching belt, gloves and softly curled ringlets.

Since posting, Biles' photo has been liked over 42,000 times. While many fans commented on how great she looks, others called out her friend Storms' resemblance to fellow gymnastics star Gabby Douglas.

"Best bathroom pic ever!" one person said. Someone else mentioned how empowering it was to see Biles dress however she wants.

One day prior, Biles posted another set of photos wearing the black and white look while giving her fiance Jonathan Owens a big smooch. "Wanted and wild," she captioned the series of snaps.

Closer to Halloween, Biles also posted several photos of her and Owens embracing as he wore a firefighter costume and she posed in a fire-print skirt set and black booties.

The couple got engaged in February, and have continued to share adorable snaps leading up to their wedding.