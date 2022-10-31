Kim Kardashian is a woman of many looks, but her latest is perhaps the most impressive so far.

The reality star and entrepreneur morphed into Mystique from Marvel's "X-Men" for Halloween -- and she did not hold back.

Wearing red hair and a custom VEX Latex Mystique costume created by Laura Petrielli Pulice, she fully committed to the fictional character's look.

Kardashian posted a glimpse of her look on Instagram over the weekend. The Skims founder's costume reveal video has since garnered more than 30 million views and 2.9 million likes.

Her friends and fans were instantly obsessed with the costume, leaving comments about how she had nailed the look.

"Another one for the books! What a night!" actress and TV personality La La Anthony wrote.

Kardashian also revealed that she mistakenly showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday bash in the costume, believing it was a costume party.

"That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" she wrote in her Instagram story, alongside of photo of the two together. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."

Prior to unveiling her own Halloween costume, Kardashian shared several photos on Instagram of her four children dressed as music icons, including North as the late R&B singer Aaliyah, Chicago as singer Sade Adu, Psalm as the late '90s rapper Eazy-E, and Saint as rapper Snoop Dogg.