Amazon is a sponsor of Good Morning America
Amazon makes holiday shopping a breeze.
From incredible deals available until Dec. 24 to fast, convenient delivery options, Amazon can make holiday shopping easier than ever.
Jenny Freshwater, Amazon's vice president of U.S. Fashion, Fitness & Creators, is sharing some of her top ways to find gift ideas for the holidays, as well as some trending products.
Beyond products, Amazon also has some innovative tools like Rufus, Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, which helps shoppers discover unique, personalized gifts with with just a tap of the Rufus icon in the navigation bar of the Amazon app.
For even more savings this holiday, Amazon is teaming up with StudentUniverse to offer Prime for young adults members $25 flights home for the holidays, so they can spend less time stressing and more time enjoying the season with friends and family. Learn more here.
Check it all out below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Amazon top holiday gift picks
BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, Compact Home and Car Vacuum with Crevice Too
- $49.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Beats Pill x Kim Kardashian - Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and Portable Charger via USB-C
- $99.99 - $129.99
- $149.95 - $149.95
- Amazon
Samsonite Evolve Se Hardside Expandable Luggage with Double Spinner Wheels, Saphir Blue, 2PC Set
- $167.82
- Amazon
More Amazon finds to shop
Breville the Bambino Plus Espresso Machine with Auto Milk Frother
- $399.95
- $499.95
- Amazon
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker for Ice Cream
- $219.95
- $249.99
- Amazon
HYDRO FLASK Wide Mouth vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle
- $33.71
- $44.95
- Amazon
florence by mills Women's Holidaze Collection Sleep Cami and Short Pajama Gift Set
- $30.49
- Amazon