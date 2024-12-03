What should you shop on Amazon today? We've got you covered.
Every day, Amazon releases a collection of "Today's Deals," featuring discounts on categories like home, tech, fashion, beauty and more.
We're sifting through the deals to find some of the biggest discounts, all starting at 40% off.
Today, shop Bose QuietComfort headphones for under $200, a PlayStation bundle for 41% off and and a men's Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket under $50.
Use the daily deals as an opportunity to find gifts for the holidays, like the Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch (ideal for fitness enthusiasts), now $119.95. There's also Burt's Bee's moisturizer that makes a great stocking stuffer for skin care lovers and a PRETTYGARDEN sweater for Mom.
Shop these deals and more below!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here. Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
Today's Amazon deals on tech
Today's Amazon deals on beauty
Today's Amazon deals on home and kitchen
Today's Amazon deals on fashion and accessories
More of today's top Amazon deals
Samsonite Saire LTE Softside Expandable Luggage with Spinners
- $240.34
- $489.99
- Amazon