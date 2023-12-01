From runners to campers to hikers and everyone in between, we have gifts for the outdoor enthusiast on your holiday shopping list.

If you know someone who loves spending time outdoors, loves fitness, has exciting travel plans or is simply always on the go, finding a gift they'll love doesn't have to be so hard.

Shop products from Vuori, lululemon, Bombas, Hoka and BioLite to support every adventure they have in store.

For example, the lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L is a hands-free option designed for people on the move. It has water-repellent fabric and two zippered compartments for all of their essentials.

We also have Apple watches, a 4.7-star-rated insulated Vuori jacket ideal for layering, and all-gender hiking boots too.

Find all this and more below!

lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L

This lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag comes in five colors, from berry to black, silver and more. It's lightweight and features two zippered compartments for your essentials. Wear it crossbody while you walk or hike so you can move about hands-free. Plus, it's water-repellent!

Vuori hoodies and outerwear

Cozy up in Vuori's Restore Half Zip Hoodie. It has a near-perfect rating (4.8 stars!) and is made with a super-soft organic brushed French terry fabric. It's a warm layering piece that's ideal for running errands, outdoor walks or traveling.

Vuori also recently launched its new outerwear, including the Canyon Insulated Vest and the Canyon Insulated Jacket. The jacket is lightweight and water-resistant, making it the perfect choice for an outdoor adventure throughout the seasons.

Hoka footwear

Do you have a runner on your list? Or someone who loves to hike? Try these Hoka Bondi 8 running sneakers or the Tor Ultra Hi gender-neutral hiking shoes.

The Bondi 8s are lightweight and have a nearly 5-star rating. They feature a memory foam collar, breathable mesh construction and a rear crash pad, among other features.

The Tor Ultra Hi shoes are available in three colors and in men's and women's sizing. They feature non-wicking mesh and a robber toe cap, and are best for hiking.

Apple Watch

An Apple Watch makes a great gift because it's practical but also something to be excited about. Plus, there's a new feature that allows you to control your watch using just one hand and without touching the display. Answer phone calls, silence alarms, and move about on your adventures without hassle.

BioLite camping lanterns

These BioLite lanterns deliver warm, accurate lighting with multicolor modes for an extra fun effect. Affix the lanterns to poles or branches -- they're the perfect gift for campers!