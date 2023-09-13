Gone are the days of being able to purchase only traditional chocolate-filled advent calendars housed in small cardboard boxes.

Though the concept of counting down to the holidays still holds true, there are now tons of luxury advent calendars -- not just for kids -- to choose from.

Whether you are a food enthusiast, a beauty or skin care lover, or looking for a mini candle a day, advent calendars are seeing a major spike in shopping trends right now. Who doesn't love receiving a mini gift every day?

Scroll on to shop some of our favorite advent calendars on the market this year.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Beauty

30% off Nordstrom 12 Days of Christmas Collection (Limited Edition) $720 Value $500

$720 Nordstrom Shop Now

Macys 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar $84.15 Macys Shop Now

Nordstrom Le Mini 30 Montaigne Discovery Set $160 Nordstrom Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar $210 Charlotte Tilbury Shop Now

Olive and June 25 Days of Mani Magic $65 Olive & June Shop Now

14% off Nordstrom Clarins 12-Day Advent Calendar $67.15

$79 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set $80 Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom 12-Days of Glow Advent Calendar (Limited Edition) USD $240 Value $135 Nordstrom Shop Now

Bloomingdale's Bobbi Brown 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar $180 Bloomingdale's Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Favorites Beauty Must Haves Advent Calendar $99 Sephora Shop Now

Saks Saks 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar $225 Saks Fifth Ave Shop Now

Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION Advent Calendar $49 Sephora Shop Now

Ulta 12 Days of Nails Advent Calendar $68 Ulta Shop Now

Ulta All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar Value Set $149 Ulta Shop Now

54% off Forever 21 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar $16

$34.99 Forever 21 Shop Now

Food

Amazon Bonne Maman 2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar $44.99 Amazon Shop Now

Nordstrom 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar $38 Nordstrom Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar $299.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Williams Sonoma The Grinch Advent Calendar $39.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Wayfair Popcorn Advent Calendar $83.99 Wayfair Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Elf Advent Calendar $39.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies $69.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

Home

Apoktheke 25 Piece Advent Calendar $210 Apoktheke Shop Now

Glasshouse 24 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS ADVENT CALENDAR $300 Glasshouse Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Advent Shower Steamer Set $98 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Sephora FORVR Mood Holiday Candle Advent Calendar $75 Sephora Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury The Book Lover's Advent Calendar $26.99 Amazon Shop Now

Sephora VOLUSPA 12 Day Advent Calendar $75 Sephora Shop Now

Fill it yourself

Pottery Barn Kids Merry & Bright Advent Calendar $99.50 Pottery Barn Kids Shop Now

West Elm Bottlebrush Tree Advent Calendar $85 West Elm Shop Now

Pottery Barn Lit Glitter Houses Advent Calendar $149 Pottery Barn Shop Now

Anthropologie Cindy Advent Calendar $78 Anthropologie Shop Now

Toys

shopDisney Disney Munchlings 24-Day Advent Calendar Mystery Pin Set 2023 – Limited Edition $249.99 shopDisney Shop Now

Amazon LEGO Star Wars 2023 $44.97 Amazon Shop Now

Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar $28 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

Amazon Play-Doh Advent Calendar $21.99 Amazon Shop Now

41% off Amazon Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday $34.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Science Advent Calendar 2023 $33.99 Amazon Shop Now

29% off Amazon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel $42.43

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

28% off Amazon Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars $43.14

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now