"Good Morning America" tapped moms and toy experts Mandy and Mel, also known on Instagram as the Toy Testing Sisters, for some tips to keep in mind when shopping for the best toys for every age group.
Here's what they had to say.
Is this toy too age-specific and will it age well with my kids?
"Toys can be an expensive purchase. We recommend selecting items that grow with your kids. Items like play couches, silks, blocks, and movement toys are a great option."
Does this toy promote open-ended play?
"Open-ended toys promote expression, creativity, and imaginative play. This means there is no right or wrong way to use the toy. Toys should challenge a child but not frustrate them."
Stay away from too many movie or TV-themed toys.
Focus on quality over quantity. Some of our favorite toys are an investment.
"It’s better to select a few quality toys instead of buying to fill up a toy space."
Scroll on to shop toys from Squishmallows to KiwiCo and more.
Infants and toddlers
Brilliant Stroll Along Walker Toy
Price: $44.99 • 40% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $74.99
Explore & More Grow Along 4-in-1 Activity Walker
Price: $47.99 • 20% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $60
Ages 2-4 years
Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset
Toy Tent Inflatable Dome
Price: $12.99 • 78% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $59.99
Disney Collection Minnie Mouse Play Shop
Price: $24 • 40% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $40
Disney Collection Spider-Man Toy
Price: $24 • 40% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $40
Costway Inflatable Bouncer Kids Bounce House Jumping Castle Slide
Price: $138.99 • 45% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $255
My Sweet Love Shopping Cart
Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand
KidKraft Forestview Wooden Playhouse
Ages 5-7 years
L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series
price: $6.88 • 36% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $10.88
Play-Doh Crazy Cuts Stylist
price: $12.99 • 23% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $16.99
Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set
Kids' 8-Piece Pots & Pans Play Set
Price: $27.99 • 26% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $37.99
Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure
Price: $19.99 • 74% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $79
Goplus 40'' Flying Saucer Tree Swing Indoor Outdoor Play Set Swing for Kids
Price: $42.99 • 45% SavingsWalmart Original: $78.99
Sorry! Kids Board Game
Price: $10.97 • 8% SavingsWalmart Original: $11.99
Disney Animators' Collection Mega Figure Play Set
Toys 1 Seater Ride on Car
Price: $109.99 • 26% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $149.99
Toys Swing Car
Price: $48.99 • 30% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $69.99
Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals
Just My Style Glitzy Pop! Jewel Pen Sparkling Multicolor Charm Studio
Sale: $21.97 • 56% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $50.59
Just My Style Fashion Punch Style & Stitch Loom
Made By Me! Sand Dough Sculpt & Paint Creations! Pottery Press
Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head
Ages 8-12
Disney Star Wars Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy
price: $27.99 • 53% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $60.00
My Fuzzy Friends Moji the Labradoodle Plush Toy
Beat the Parents Classic Family Trivia Game
Price: $12.99 • 35% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $19.99
Discovery #Mindblown The Ultimate Science 17-Piece Experiment Kit
Price: $29.99 • 50% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $60
Discovery Kids Toy Microphone with Stand and Tablet Holder LED
Price: $49.49 • 33% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $74
Contixo 7" Kids Tablet 16GB
price: $59.99 • 40% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $99.99
Ages 12-14
Nerf N-Strike Stratobow
Price: $33.74 • 25% SavingsKohl'sOriginal: $44.99
My Arcade Pac-Man Micro Player
Price: $40.49 • 41% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $69
The Black Series Bean Bag Toss Deluxe 10-pc. Bean Bag Toss
Price: $62.99 • 47% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $120
Game Builder Garage - Nintendo Switch
Ages 14+
Memorex Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
Price: $62.99 • 36% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $99
Sky Rider X-51 Atlas Quadcopter Drone WiFi Drone
Price: $34.99 • 55% SavingsJ.C. PenneyOriginal: $79
AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter
Price: $289.99 • 33% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $439
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Blazin' Wheels 12 Volt Vespa Gts Super Sport