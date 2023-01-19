The best toy for kids should ideally meet in the middle of exploration and fun.

"Good Morning America" tapped moms and toy experts Mandy and Mel, also known on Instagram as the Toy Testing Sisters, for some tips to keep in mind when shopping for the best toys for every age group.

Here's what they had to say.

Is this toy too age-specific and will it age well with my kids?

"Toys can be an expensive purchase. We recommend selecting items that grow with your kids. Items like play couches, silks, blocks, and movement toys are a great option."

Does this toy promote open-ended play?

"Open-ended toys promote expression, creativity, and imaginative play. This means there is no right or wrong way to use the toy. Toys should challenge a child but not frustrate them."

Stay away from too many movie or TV-themed toys.

Focus on quality over quantity. Some of our favorite toys are an investment.

"It’s better to select a few quality toys instead of buying to fill up a toy space."

Scroll on to shop toys from Squishmallows to KiwiCo and more.

Infants and toddlers

KiwiCo. Subscription Box
KiwiCo

KiwiCo. Subscription Box

Starting at $23.95
From: KiwiCo

Shop Now

Brilliant Stroll Along Walker Toy
Macy&#39;s

Brilliant Stroll Along Walker Toy

Price: $44.99 40% SavingsMacy's

Original: $74.99
Shop Now

Explore &#38; More Grow Along 4-in-1 Activity Walker
Macy&#39;s

Explore & More Grow Along 4-in-1 Activity Walker

Price: $47.99 20% SavingsMacy's

Original: $60
Shop Now

Ages 2-4 years

Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset
Kohl&#39;s

Step2 Modern Cook Kitchen Pretend Playset

Price: $99.99   From: Kohl's

Shop Now

Toy Tent Inflatable Dome
Macy&#39;s

Toy Tent Inflatable Dome

Price: $12.99 78% SavingsMacy's

Original: $59.99
Shop Now

Disney Collection Minnie Mouse Play Shop
J.C. Penney

Disney Collection Minnie Mouse Play Shop

Price: $24 40% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $40
Shop Now

Disney Collection Spider-Man Toy
JCP

Disney Collection Spider-Man Toy

Price: $24 40% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $40
Shop Now

Costway Inflatable Bouncer Kids Bounce House Jumping Castle Slide
Walmart

Costway Inflatable Bouncer Kids Bounce House Jumping Castle Slide

Price: $138.99 45% SavingsWalmart

Original: $255
Shop Now

My Sweet Love Shopping Cart
Walmart

My Sweet Love Shopping Cart

Price: $22.97   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand
Walmart

Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand

Price: $19.99   From: Creativity for Kids

Shop Now

KidKraft Forestview Wooden Playhouse
Walmart

KidKraft Forestview Wooden Playhouse

Price: $449   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Ages 5-7 years

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series
Walmart

L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series

price: $6.88 36% SavingsWalmart

Original: $10.88
Shop Now

Play-Doh Crazy Cuts Stylist
Macy's

Play-Doh Crazy Cuts Stylist

price: $12.99 23% SavingsMacy's

Original: $16.99
Shop Now

Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set
shopDisney

Star Wars Mega Figure Play Set

Price: $49.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

Kids&#39; 8-Piece Pots &#38; Pans Play Set
Macy&#39;s

Kids' 8-Piece Pots & Pans Play Set

Price: $27.99 26% SavingsMacy's

Original: $37.99
Shop Now

Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin&#39; Grogu Animatronic Action Figure
Walmart

Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackin' Grogu Animatronic Action Figure

Price: $19.99 74% SavingsWalmart

Original: $79
Shop Now

Goplus 40&#39;&#39; Flying Saucer Tree Swing Indoor Outdoor Play Set Swing for Kids
Walmart

Goplus 40'' Flying Saucer Tree Swing Indoor Outdoor Play Set Swing for Kids

Price: $42.99 45% SavingsWalmart

Original: $78.99
Shop Now

Sorry! Kids Board Game
Walmart

Sorry! Kids Board Game

Price: $10.97 8% SavingsWalmart

Original: $11.99
Shop Now

Disney Animators&#39; Collection Mega Figure Play Set
shopDisney

Disney Animators' Collection Mega Figure Play Set

Price: $49.99   From: shopDisney

Shop Now

Toys 1 Seater Ride on Car
Macy&#39;s

Toys 1 Seater Ride on Car

Price: $109.99 26% SavingsMacy's

Original: $149.99
Shop Now

SMOBY toys Supermarket
Macy&#39;s

SMOBY toys Supermarket

Price: $89.99   From: Macy's

Shop Now

Toys Swing Car
Macy&#39;s

Toys Swing Car

Price: $48.99 30% SavingsMacy's

Original: $69.99
Shop Now

Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals
Schleich

Schleich Wild Life Wild Life Ranger Adventure Station Toy with Animals

Price: $68.02   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Just My Style Glitzy Pop! Jewel Pen Sparkling Multicolor Charm Studio
Just My Style

Just My Style Glitzy Pop! Jewel Pen Sparkling Multicolor Charm Studio

Sale: $21.97 56% SavingsWalmart

Original: $50.59
Shop Now

Just My Style Fashion Punch Style & Stitch Loom
Just My Style

Just My Style Fashion Punch Style & Stitch Loom

Price: $15.47   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Made By Me! Sand Dough Sculpt & Paint Creations! Pottery Press
Made By Me

Made By Me! Sand Dough Sculpt & Paint Creations! Pottery Press

Price: $19.97   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head
Kohl&#39;s

Barbie Fab Friends Styling Head

Price: $19.99   From: Kohl's

Shop Now

New Barbie DreamHouse
Walmart

New Barbie DreamHouse

Price: $292   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Ages 8-12

Disney Star Wars Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy
Macys

Disney Star Wars Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy

price: $27.99 53% SavingsMacy's

Original: $60.00
Shop Now

My Fuzzy Friends Moji the Labradoodle Plush Toy
Kohl&#39;s

My Fuzzy Friends Moji the Labradoodle Plush Toy

Price: $99.99   From: Kohl's

Shop Now

Beat the Parents Classic Family Trivia Game
Walmart

Beat the Parents Classic Family Trivia Game

Price: $12.99 35% SavingsWalmart

Original: $19.99
Shop Now

Discovery #Mindblown The Ultimate Science 17-Piece Experiment Kit
JCP

Discovery #Mindblown The Ultimate Science 17-Piece Experiment Kit

Price: $29.99 50% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $60
Shop Now

Discovery Kids Toy Microphone with Stand and Tablet Holder LED
JCP

Discovery Kids Toy Microphone with Stand and Tablet Holder LED

Price: $49.49 33% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $74
Shop Now

Contixo 7&#34; Kids Tablet 16GB
Walmart

Contixo 7" Kids Tablet 16GB

price: $59.99 40% SavingsWalmart

Original: $99.99
Shop Now

Ages 12-14

Nerf N-Strike Stratobow
Kohl&#39;s

Nerf N-Strike Stratobow

Price: $33.74 25% SavingsKohl's

Original: $44.99
Shop Now

My Arcade Pac-Man Micro Player
JCP

My Arcade Pac-Man Micro Player

Price: $40.49 41% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $69
Shop Now

The Black Series Bean Bag Toss Deluxe 10-pc. Bean Bag Toss
JCP

The Black Series Bean Bag Toss Deluxe 10-pc. Bean Bag Toss

Price: $62.99 47% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $120
Shop Now

Game Builder Garage - Nintendo Switch
Walmart

Game Builder Garage - Nintendo Switch

Price: $29.88   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Ages 14+

Memorex Bluetooth Karaoke Machine
JCP

Memorex Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

Price: $62.99 36% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $99
Shop Now

Sky Rider X-51 Atlas Quadcopter Drone WiFi Drone
JCP

Sky Rider X-51 Atlas Quadcopter Drone WiFi Drone

Price: $34.99 55% SavingsJ.C. Penney

Original: $79
Shop Now

AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5&#39; Foldable Electric Scooter
Walmart

AOVOPRO ES80 350W 8.5' Foldable Electric Scooter

Price: $289.99 33% SavingsWalmart

Original: $439
Shop Now

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
Walmart

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Price: $90   From: Walmart

Shop Now

Blazin&#39; Wheels 12 Volt Vespa Gts Super Sport
Macys

Blazin' Wheels 12 Volt Vespa Gts Super Sport

Price: $220.99   From: Macy's

Shop Now