Fall footwear calls for cozy slippers.
Whether you lounge in slippers all day or depend on them for comfort after a long day at the office, slippers should be comfortable, cozy and, yes, cute too.
To pick out your ultimate slipper, consider factors like fabrics and soles. Do you need an indoor slipper? Try Parachute's Shearling Wool Lounge Slippers, Bombas' Gripper Slippers or SKIMS' Sherpa Convertible Slippers, for example. Do you want a slipper you can wear outside? Try UGG's Tasman Slippers with a durable outsole Or L.L.Bean's Wicked Good Slippers with a rubber outsole and "cross-hatch grooved tread for improved traction and durability."
Of course, all of our cozy slipper picks are stylish, too -- so you can feel put together while kicking back.
Women's Tasman Slipper
These 4.7-star popular UGG Tasman slippers in colors like chestnut, black and red. Style with leggings and a sweatshirt with jeans and a long winter jacket.
- $110
- UGG
Sherpa Convertible Slipper
SKIMS' sherpa slippers have a faux leather outer sole and plush foam interior sole. You can step onto the back and convert the slippers into slides for easy wear.
- $48
- SKIMS
Women's Wicked Good Slippers, Squam Lake
L.L.Bean's highly-rated slippers boast a velvet suede upper that is water- and stain-resistant. They are lined with lambswool and have an EVA foam lining midsole "for comfort and extra cushioning." There is also a rubber outsole and cross-hatch grooved tread "for improved traction and durability."
- $89
- L.L.Bean
SOREL Go Coffee Run Slipper
Need a coffee break? Step into SOREL's Coffee Run Slippers for a quick errand while staying cozy.
- $99.95
- Backcountry
Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers Cross Band
Slide into these cross-banded slippers right when you get out of bed.
- $19.99 to $20.99
- Amazon
Women's Gripper Slipper
Wrap up in a blanket and your Bombas Gripper Slippers for movie night on the couch. These have a 4.7-star rating with more than 22,000 reviews and feature grips on the bottom with a "pillowy" footbed.
- $50
- Bombas
Shearling Wool Lounge Slippers
For under $100, these Parachute lounge slippers make a great gift for Mom, grandma, your coworker or your bestie.
- $99
- Parachute
Maeve Faux-Fur Open-Toe Bow Slippers
The ultimate holiday-ready slipper.
- $48
- Anthropologie
EverFoams Women’s Soft Curly Full Slippers
At under $25, these EverFoams slippers are Amazon's No. 1 bestselling women's slippers.
- $24.99
- Amazon
Australian Shearling Moccasin Slipper
These Quince slippers have a "moisture-wicking shearling lining
- Quince
Puffy Sheep Slipper
Splurge on these Cozy Earth slippers for a loved one this holiday season. They're designed for indoor and outdoor wear and are "naturally odor-resistant and breathable."
- $150
- Cozy Earth
Barbour Claudia Faux Fur Lined Scuff Slipper
Note the subtle tartan detail paired with a plush faux fur lining on these Barbour slippers.
- $70
- Nordstrom
Café Faux Fur Scuff Slipper
We love these chocolatey Minnetonka slippers for everyday wear. They feature contrast embroidery, a "comfort-focused" suede scuff and a cozy faux fur lining.
- $59.95
- Nordstrom
CROCS Classic Cozzzy Faux Fur Slipper Clog
Calling all CROCS-lovers: meet your new favorite slipper.
- $49.99
- Nordstrom
Birkenstock Zermatt Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper
These Birkenstock slippers feature a cork-and-latex footbed "contoured to ensure proper weight distribution and support the foot's natural shape and structure."
- $99.95
- Nordstrom
Plush Mule Slipper
These plush mule slippers in toffee are ideal for self-care Sundays featuring a bath and your best skin care routine.
- $98
- eberjey
Skechers Women's Ice Angel Slipper
These Skechers slippers have a 4.6-star rating and more than 42,000 reviews. They're available in 23 colors to best suit your wardrobe.
- $33.93 to $39.95
- Amazon