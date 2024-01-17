Surviving winter sometimes means getting creative when it comes to getting warm. But with an endless array of space heaters, electric blankets and wearable heated accessories, you don't have to suffer the deep freeze of January anymore!
Below, you'll find our favorites from each of those categories including top sellers from Walmart, Amazon and other retailers, along with a few accessory options you might not have even know exist!
There are space heaters galore, of course, but take the wearable neckband heater for example -- can you imagine all the cold nights you could have avoided with one of those at your disposal?
And speaking of space heaters, you can choose between your classic utilitarian models, or you can get a little fancy with a heater that resembles a fireplace, or even one with a cherry wood finish that looks stylish in any room.
Whether you're searching for a way to boost the temperature while hanging out at home or want to get balmy beneath an electric blanket, keep scrolling to see what items we think you'll love this season.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Space heaters
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan
More than 60,000 shoppers have snagged this ceramic heater over the past month, which has over 80,000 ratings with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars -- impressive numbers, for sure. It's portable and lightweight with tip-over protection, and the price is right for adding one to every room!
- $29.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater, 1500-Watt, Cherry
Another popular option with more than 23,000 ratings is this Dr. Infrared model with an attractive cherry wood outer finish and easy-to-use control pad. At 24 pounds, it's a bit heavy but comes with caster wheels so you can roll it from room to room as needed.
- $118.90
- $129.99
- Amazon
ChimneyFree Powerheat Infrared Quartz Electric Stove Heater, 1500W, Black
For a more traditional look with fantastic room-heating power, try this chimney-free fireplace that warms up to 1,000 square feet and is a bestseller at Walmart. The flame effect adds a gorgeous visual element, adding ambiance to any room in your home.
- $54
- $84
- Walmart
Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan heater AM09 (White/Silver)
Dyson devotees will love the sleek look and quality construction of this top-notch heater, especially considering it comes with 10 speed settings and a programmable sleep timer. You also receive a two-year warranty and money-back guarantee when you shop with Dyson, plus free shipping!
- $319.99
- $469.99
- Dyson
DuraHeat Portable Convection Kerosene Heater Provides 23,800 Btus of Warmth
If you live in a climate where electricity loss is possible, you'll want backup when the temperature bottoms out and takes your heating with it. Stay ready for that scenario with a kerosene heater like this top-seller from DuraHeat. It has the largest heat output available for an indoor kerosene heater and offers an outward-radiating circle of warmth.
- $174.07
- Home Depot
Electric blankets & other heating products for the home
Beautyrest Heated Plush Throw Blanket
Lush and super-soft with three temperature controls, you'll be thrilled to cozy up with this blanket from the sleep experts at Beautyrest this winter.
- $84
- Pottery Barn
SEALY Electric Blanket Wearable with Foot Pocket
This cushy take on the electric blanket is wearable and comes with a foot pocket, making it a dream to cuddle up in on a snowy day while reading or scrolling your phone. It's safe and energy-saving, too!
- $107.99
- Amazon
Sunbeam Royal Ultra Cabernet Heated Personal Throw / Blanket, Cozy-Warm, Adjustable Heat Settings
This electric blanket from Sunbeam is one of Amazon's best sellers with over 48,000 ratings and an average 4.5-star rating. It has four heat settings, a four-hour shutoff and it's machine-washable for easy cleaning. Choose from seven different color and pattern options to best match your home.
- $29.11
- $44.99
- Amazon
LifePro Sauna Blanket for Detoxification - Portable Far Infrared Sauna for Home
Infrared sauna blankets claim a whole host of health benefits, but our particular favorite thing about them is that they are warm. They're perfect for cozying up into when you get a particular chill deep in your bones, and a quick 30-minute session can make you feel warm, cozy and super relaxed.
- $179.99
- Amazon
Warmers for Bathroom - Large Towel Warmer Bucket
Do you love the feeling of wrapping up in a hot towel that's fresh out of the dryer? Skip the awkward run to your laundry room and heat the towels on the spot with this convenient warmer! It can accommodate up to two oversized towels and has automatic shutoff times built in so you can keep towels toasty as long as necessary.
- $99.98
- Amazon
Heated accessories to wear anywhere
Heated Vest Women, 8 Heating Zones Heated Jacket for Women with 16000mAh Battery
It's not always fun leaving the house when temperatures plummet, but you can remedy your discomfort by slipping into this heated vest! It curves in at the waist to help maintain your shape despite the warming material, and you'll get more than eight hours of warming time before you have to recharge it.
- $59.90
- $69.90
- Amazon
iFanze Heated Gloves
If cold hands are the bane of your winter existence, try a pair of warming gloves to ward off frozen digits. These are waterproof, temperature-adjustable and have a long-lasting, rechargeable battery. Buy a pair for you or stock up to keep the perfect gift on hand.
- $37.99
- $99.99
- Walmart
SAVIOR HEAT Heated Hand Muff, Electric Heating Hand Warmer Pouch for Winter
If you're trying to keep your hands warm but don't want to take your gloves off and on while working or texting outdoors, try this warming muff that you can use as needed to get a quick hit of heat. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 12.5 hours when using the low setting, and water-repellant outer fabric ensures you stay dry while heating up.
- $101.99
- Amazon
Sun Will Battery Heated Beanie Hat
Wearing a hat is one of the most important ways to stay warm, but you can boost that feeling ever more when you pull on this infrared fiber heating beanie that offers up to eight hours of warming power.
- $59.99
- Amazon
Handy Heater 450-Watt Silver and Black Electric USB Rechargeable Personal Wearable Neckband Heater
Wear this around-the-neck heater in your home when central heating just won't cut it, or take it on any outdoor excursions to fight the cold seeping in around your collar. You can even conceal it with a scarf and add an extra layer of warmth!
- $29.98
- Home Depot